Increase number of Leisure World garage sales

I’m a resident of M-3 and on Oct 19, 2023, I was penalized $300.00 for having an extra garage sale to be able to catch up with my association dues and surviving expenses. I would like to suggest, if all our Mutuals can increase the number of garage sales per year, to help us residents for selling and buying, and also get rid of unnecessary items cluttering our apartments.

Thank you,

Dan Taylor

Mutual 3

Thanks from the Playgroup

On behalf of the Seal Beach Playgroup children and their families, we want to extend our appreciation and a very big THANK YOU to all the businesses that contributed to a successful silent auction that helped raise money for our kiddos preschool year. We are so grateful.

• Beach Cottage Day Spa

• Beach Fitness

• Captain Jacks

• Charro Chicken

• City of Seal Beach

• Crema Cafe

• Seal Beach Pony

• Select Nail House

• The Abbey

• Sweet Jill’s

• Walt’s Warf

• Donut City

• Home By The Seashore

• Prep Kitchen Essentials

• Knock • Knock

• Pacific Inn

• Ward Chiro

Kelly Olson

Seal Beach Playgroup