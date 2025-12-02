Seal Beach City Hall and Police Headquarters to ‘Illuminate MADD California’ on Dec. 5

On Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, the city of Seal Beach will join communities across the state in Illuminate MADD California, a statewide campaign that honors victims of drunk and drugged driving and raises awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

Launched in 2022, Illuminate MADD California invites cities, counties, and organizations to shine a red light on buildings and landmarks each Dec. 5. The red illumination is MADD’s signature color and symbolizes courage, strength, and remembrance for victims and survivors of impaired driving crashes.

This year, Seal Beach City Hall and the Seal Beach Police Department will be illuminated in red beginning at dusk on Dec. 5. The lighting will align Seal Beach with numerous landmarks and public buildings across California that will also glow red in solidarity.

Impaired driving is 100 percent preventable, yet it continues to take lives on our roadways,” said Captain Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department, who serves on the MADD California Advisory Board. “By lighting our city facilities in red, we are honoring victims, supporting survivors, and sending a clear message that impaired driving has no place in our community.”

According to data shared by MADD California, 1,355 people were killed in alcohol- involved crashes in California in 2023, and alcohol-impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of fatal and serious injury crashes on California roads.

“Lighting City Hall and the Police Department in red is our way of standing with victims and their families,” said Seal Beach Chief of Police Michael Henderson. “Illuminate MADD California reminds all of us that every choice to drive sober is a choice to protect our neighbors, and the city of Seal Beach is proud to partner with MADD to keep that message front and center during the holiday season.”

Residents and local businesses are encouraged to participate by lighting their homes or storefronts in red on Dec. 5 and by sharing photos on social media using the hashtags #IlluminateMADDCalifornia, #RedForMADDCA, and #ImpairedDrivingEndsHere.

For more information about Illuminate MADD California, please visit: https://madd.org/southern-california. For information on the city of Seal Beach’s traffic safety efforts, please follow the SBPD on social media @sealbeachpolice.