Tumbleweeds holds annual free Thanksgiving turkey dinner

Thanksgiving holiday can be depressing for those who have no family to visit and share a meal with but thanks to Frank Tahvildari and Family at Tumbleweeds Bar and Grill in Huntington Beach, there’s a place to go where you are not alone. For 32 years the restaurant owner, his family and employees have been serving up a complete, hot meal with all the trimmings–turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce, hot roll and a sweet muffin for dessert.

Called “Franskgiving,” Frank said Thanksgiving was depressing for him when his wife passed away 32 years ago and he decided to do something for others by cooking a hot meal. He continues to give back in holiday spirit, even though it’s been tough when things come up, like the cancer he survived eight years ago. “Thanksgiving is the happiest thing I do all year,” he said.

This year 72 Jennie O Turkeys were baked and 800 meals were distributed at Tumbleweeds Bar & Grill. While Tahvildari owns three Restaurants – Primrose in Seal Beach, Vittorios and Tumbleweeds in Huntington Beach – he discovered that people come from far & wide to share Thanksgiving at one location where he sees many familiar faces year after year.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns said: “Frank is a blessing to this community. He continues serving many in their time of need.”

Matt Liffreing, a videographer who produces local shows for the City, said he’s been going every year to support the effort by posting videos about the event on social media. “Frank is an amazing professional chef, entrepreneur, family-man and business leader, who has dedicated his career to the community of Huntington Beach,” Liffreing said.

“Frank’s Thanksgiving dinner is a very generous gift to our city,” said neighboring business owners Mike & Anne Adams, owners of Michael C. Adams Associates.

A regular customer to Tahvildari Restaurants, Dave Sandler said: “Frank is an asset to Huntington Beach in so many ways … but especially with his generous free Franksgiving event each Thanksgiving day. We have been customers for many years, enjoy great food, drinks and live music.” Sandler said that no matter how busy Frank is he always takes time to chat and make you feel at home.

Bob Johnson of Long Beach said: “Frank has helped people get back on their feet with this Thanksgiving Meal he serves every year.”

Mark your calendars for next year Thursday Nov. 26, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for your free meal at Tumbleweed’s Bar and Grill at 21094 Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach. You can also call: (714) 960-2776. Their website is: tumbleweedshb.com.