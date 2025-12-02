Seal Beach Christmas Parade street closures

Some street closures to start at 4 p.m.

The annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade will take place on Friday, Dec. 5, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade.

• Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 4 p.m. and re-opening at about 10 p.m.

• Ocean Avenue will be closed between Seventh Street and 12th Street.

This closure will begin at about 4 p.m. and conclude at about 9:30 p.m.

• Both Electric Avenue and Central Avenue will be closed between Eighth Street and 10th Street.

These closures will also begin at about 4 p.m. and conclude at about 9:30 p.m.

• Pacific Coast Highway eastbound will be closed at Main Street and traffic will be diverted to northbound Bolsa Avenue. Motorists will be directed to continue on Bolsa Avenue, east towards Seal Beach Boulevard, and then south to Pacific Coast Highway.

Motorists can also choose to turn south on Balboa Drive from Bolsa Avenue in order to access Pacific Coast Highway. This closure will occur from 6:30 to about 10 p.m.

• Pacific Coast Highway westbound traffic will be restricted, closed intermittently, and heavily congested from Seal Beach Boulevard to Fifth Street.

This will occur from about 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Please be aware that street re-opening times are approximate.

Please allow extra time for travel due to street closures and possible traffic delays.