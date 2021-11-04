Seal Beach Chamber and Pavilions are ‘Nourishing Neighbors’ during holidays

Due to pandemic, the in-person Thanksgiving Dinner won’t be held for second year in a row

The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with Seal Beach Pavilions to distribute $50 gift cards to local families in need this holiday season.

For 40 years, the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Anne’s Church in Old Town, Seal Beach on Thanksgiving Day.

This year (as with last year), due to Covid-19 restrictions, the gathering of 130+ locals celebrating Thanksgiving together was not in the cards, but that didn’t halt the giving spirit of the Seal Beach community. In lieu of the 42nd anniversary of the beloved community event, the Chamber, Pavilions and our generous community came together once again to give struggling families something to be thankful for.

From now through Nov. 21, Seal Beach Pavilions is encouraging customers to give a little extra at the cash register through their Nourishing Neighbors campaign. The funds raised from the community will be used to provide $50 gift cards for local families in need. The first distribution of gift cards will take place on November 16th, with a second distribution scheduled for December 17th, just in time to help locals who were hardest hit by Covid-19 celebrate the holidays with festive family meals.

“The generosity of our community members and Seal Beach Pavilions is heartwarming at a time when so many local families are struggling with loss of income and depression,” said Rob Jahncke, President of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce is encouraging families in need to call the Chamber office at (562)-799-0179 and leave their name, phone number and mailing address by Nov. 15.

Based on community donated funds received so far, the first distribution of gift cards will go to 84 deserving families on a first requested, first received basis.

The number of gift cards being distributed in December will be based on the remainder of funds received through the end of the campaign.

Download QR