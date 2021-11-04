Seal Beach Woman’s Club welcomes Special Olympics speakers

By Marilyn Van Dyke

The Woman’s Club of Seal Beach recently welcomed guest speakers from the Special Olympics at their general meeting on Oct. 20.

Greg Kozlowski and Jenny Skinner, both Orange County athletes of the year, expressed their appreciation for their experiences participating in Special Olympics and how much these games have enriched their lives.

They have made friends all over the world.

Mothers Charlene Kozlowski and Marilyn Skinner, conveyed their pride in their children’s accomplishments and the importance of Special Olympics in their development.

Volunteer representative, Joy Kolesky, spoke to the satisfaction and fulfillment received by volunteers who help with the annual Special Olympic games.

The Woman’s Club is in its 94th year of service to the community and supports over 20 local organizations.

If you are interested in joining our organization, contact Judy O’Neill at 562-598-0718.

