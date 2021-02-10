Seal Beach boy holds food drive for shelter

College Park East’s Liam Byrne recently collected items for a massive donation drive for Casa Youth Shelter in Los Alamitos.

He is 10 years old and a Fifth-grade student at St. Hedwig’s.

Inspired by his Webelos Thanksgiving drive, he wanted to do one on a larger scale.

Thanks to his diligently passing out 400 flyers in College Park East and the residents of CPE, he amassed quite a haul—enough bags to fill a van and a pickup truck.

Asked why he did this, he said, “I just like to help people.” And clearly help them he does.

Casa Youth Shelter staff were grateful for the donations of food, office supplies, school supplies and teenage toys (board games).

Casa is such a necessary and vibrant part of the community and Liam was glad to do what he could.

Liam lives in College Park East with his parents Leo and Nancy Byrne and older brothers Aidan, Declan and Ciaran.

Besides scouting, he is also an avid soccer player and a budding chef.