Seal Beach announces Budget Development schedule for Fiscal Year 2021-22

City launches online community survey, updates budget website.

Budget town hall to be held in May

The city of Seal Beach is in the early stages of budget development for Fiscal Year 2021-22. In an effort to expand community input, this year the city is introducing an online Community Engagement Survey to gather community feedback from residents on their budgetary spending priorities. These priorities will be considered during the development of the Proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget.

Community members will be able to tell City Hall what activities, services and capital improvement projects are most important to them, and how the city is doing overall in providing services and programs to the community. The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SealBeach2021CommSurvey.

In conjunction with the survey, the city has updated the city’s budget website at https://www.sealbeachca.gov/Departments/Finance/Budget and created a new email where community members can email questions and comments related to the budget. The new email account is budget@sealbeachca.gov.

In May the city of Seal Beach will hold a Budget Town Hall Meeting and two City Council Budget Workshops to solicit additional input from the community about the City’s proposed annual budget. The Town Hall Meeting will provide residents with an opportunity to give feedback and ask questions related to the City’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget.