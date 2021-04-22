Crime Log Compiled

by Sean Forbes

IN SEAL BEACH

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

• Disturbing the Peace (Priority 2)—6:42 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town) — The reporting person said that a woman harassed employees and customers at a local business. The woman called people racist and an employee inside the business yelled back at her. Police determined that no crime had been committed as it was only a verbal altercation.

• Disturbing the Peace (Priority 2)—6:55 p.m.— Electric Avenue and Main Street (Old Town) — The reporting person spotted two young drunken women falling over and then fighting as one attempted to drive away despite being under the influence. The other young woman was afraid that the woman attempting to drive away would kill someone due to being so intoxicated. An Uber picked up the two women a few minutes later.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

• Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—7:29 a.m.— Pacific Coast Highway and Fifteen Street — Mickie Hahn, 42, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—6:43 p.m. — Avalon Drive (The Hill) — Police advised people in the Gum Grove Park to keep their dogs on a leash at all times via loudspeaker.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

• Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—3:37 a.m.— Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town) — Blake Talin, 20, was arrested on suspicion of forgery.

• Prowler (Priority 1)—5:34 a.m.— Fourteenth Street (Old Town) — The reporting person said they spotted an individual staring through their bedroom window. When confronted, the individual said, “I’m with my friend.” Diego Guerrero, 23, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

• Suspicious Circumstances (Priority 2)—1:17 p.m.— Seal Beach Boulevard — The reporting person said that they arrived at the bank with its front doors wide open and with no one inside. It was discovered that the bank always closes at noon; the service manager was certain she locked the doors.

• Disturbing the Peace (Priority 2)—9:23 p.m.—17 Street (Old Town) — The reporting person said that an individual was so drunk that he was kissing a tree. Police unable to locate him.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

• Arrest—(Priority 2)—12:29 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Road C— The reporting person said that a possible DUI was in progress. After a traffic stop, Gustavo Rosa, 34, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Driving Under the Influence (Priority 2)—6:45 a.m.— Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway— The reporting person said that a driver passed out behind the wheel and someone woke him up as he was still at the stop light. Police were unable to locate.

• Traffic Hazard (Priority 2)—7:48 a.m.— Pacific Coast Highway and First Street — A classic car spun out and struck a speed limit sign. Triple A assisted the driver at the scene.

• Medical Aid (Priority 1)—12:38 p.m.— Weeburn Road (Leisure World) — A 63-year-old man stopped breathing.

The reporting person attempted to give CPR. Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene and gave medical assistance.

• Keeping the Peace (Priority 3)—12:47 9.m.— Knollwood Road — A dispute between a landlord and a renter was mediated by police, as the landlord demanded that the renter move out immediately. Police informed both parties on the legal issues involved.

• Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—6:28 p.m.— Avalon Drive (The Hill) — A woman walked the park with four dogs that were not leashed.

She was advised of the municipal code violation by the police and leashed her dogs.

• Disturbing the Peace (Priority 2)—6:46 p.m.— Seal Beach Boulevard — The reporting person said that a man and woman speaking Chinese were fighting, with the man trying to pull the woman into a car.

Jonny Vo, 53, was arrested on suspicion of battery against a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc.