Scouts retire U.S. Flag at CPE Fourth of July celebration

The College Park East Neighborhood Association held its annual Fourth of July celebration at Heather Park this year, but very scaled down due to coming out of the pandemic. While the neighbors were unable to have their family barbecue and bike parades, there were pre-packaged snacks and water available for the kids. Crafts and the ever-popular water balloon toss were held. The main attraction of the day, however, was Boy Scout Troop 671 performing the Flag Retirement Ceremony. Many neighbors came over to see the scouts appropriately care for some tattered old American flags, by properly cutting them up, and then burning them, stripe by stripe, and telling its history. Four members of Orange County Fire Authority 84 from Garden Grove were also invited.

