Griffins volleyball earn honors

The Los Alamitos HS Boys Volleyball team finished first in the Wave League for the Sunset Conference. Several of the boys also made the All Wave League team, as well as MVP for the Wave League.

• League MVP: Noah Roberts (Junior)

• First Team All League: Beck Weber (Junior) and Aidan Schulten (Junior)

• Second Team All League: Justin Kim (Senior) and Gio Paduano (Senior)

Pictured Back row: Beck Weber, Noah Roberts, Coach Katie Kelly, Assistant Coach Anthony Wong-Orantes, Gio Paduano, Ashton Sharp. Middle Row: Adam Masura, Spencer Griggs, Micah Andreozzi, Nate Baddeley, Aidan Schulten. Front row: Ian Fisler, Justin Kim, Hunter Garland, Brandon Lew.

