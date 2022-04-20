SBPD to take back unwanted prescription drugs

On  Saturday, April 30,  2022, from 10  a.m.  to 2 p.m., the  Seal Beach Police Department and the  Drug Enforcement Administration will  give the  public an  opportunity to prevent pill  abuse and theft by  ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your pills for  disposal to the  front gate of Leisure World located at 13533 Seal Beach Blvd.  The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.  The service is free and anonymous, no  questions asked.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are  highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the  U.S. are  alarmingly high, as are  the  number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.  Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are  obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. The usual methods for  disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the  toilet or throwing them in the  trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

For  more information about the  disposal of prescription drugs or about the  Take Back Day event, visit  https://takebackday.dea.gov.

