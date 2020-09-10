SB neighborhoods collect food for We Care org

By Jim St. Omer Roy

For The Sun

On Saturday, “The Hill” and Surfside had a Food Drive for “We care”! It was organized by Pam Plank, a former resident of “The Hill” and was nothing short of a spectacular success with donations still coming in the week following the Food Drive.

In addition to the food, personal care items and toilet paper collected, approximately $10,000 has been donated directly to We Care. The truck full of food and two SUV’s of toilet paper (twice filled) doubled the existing inventory of supplies at We Care’s facility in Los Alamitos.

Anyone else who wants to contribute can drop off donations at 3788 Cerritos Avenue, Los Alamitos, CA or donate online at www.wecarelosalamitos.org.

A special thanks to the following Los Alamitos High School students who helped with the loading and unloading of the truck with all the We Care donations: Tobias Murphree, Gabe Chang, Abel Zajzon, Caden Chen and Lizzy (misplaced last name). As a result of everyone’s efforts to make the Food Drive such a success, We Care will be able to help hundreds of families with the food and money collected.