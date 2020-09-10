Recounting experiences at Los Al YC Leadership Academy

After completing a week-long Leadership Academy at the Youth Center, I feel much more informed and prepared for real-world challenges outside of high school.

This program taught the importance of setting and establishing goals, public speaking, properly managing money, creating a successful resume, and developing interview skills. Not only was this experience an amazing opportunity to learn and grow as a person, it helped prepare me for my future.

“I hope students leave our program with a sense of accomplishment, knowledge about adulthood, and a better guidance towards the future” said Jamie Harris, Youth Center program director.

Each day of the academy, guest speakers discussed a variety of real-world topics in a hands-on, engaging environment. Personally, I really enjoyed participating in a series of mock interview trials led by a group of high level business professionals. These mock job interviews helped me build confidence while speaking in public situations.

Having completed this program, I’ve emerged with a new set of invaluable life and career skills and a path paved towards the future. I prepared my first professional resume, was hired as a hostess at a restaurant, and got a summer job working at a jewelry store. I also have the amazing opportunity to be a contributor in the local newspaper.

Siena Odrich is a junior at Los Alamitos High School