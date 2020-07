Nearly 340 people turned out to volunteer in the Seal Beach, Save Out Beach, beach cleanup on Saturday. Organizers said that the group of workers were able to collect nearly 2,000 pounds of trash off the beach, filling two large dumpsters. Save Our Beach hosts monthly beach cleanup events, but had to cancel the cleanups in March, April and May, due to the Coronavirus shutdown. The next one is scheduled for Aug. 15. For more information, visit saveourbeach.org.