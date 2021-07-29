Save Our Beach group cleans up, gets a $2,000 donation

By Karen Ferretti

Save Our Beach, a non-profit located in Seal Beach, conducts monthly beach cleanups in the First Street parking lot on the third Saturday of every month. At the July 17 event, Dawson Co., a fluid technology resource company located in Pomona, California, brought a large contingent of employees and family members to help cleanup the beach. They had a banner and T-shirts made for the day. But that’s not all they brought: they also brought a $2,000 donation to our organization.

Save Our Beach wanted to let the Dawson Co. know that they not only appreciated the time that everyone put in to help clean the beach, but that Save Our Beach also appreciated that the company took their employees to Nick’s Deli for breakfast burritos before the cleanup and then purchased sandwiches to serve to their crew for lunch.

