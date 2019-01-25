Rossmoor Woman’s Club honors seniors of the month

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club recently honored Los Alamitos seniors Sydney Valone and Jackson Lawrence as the seniors of the month for November and December respectively.

Sydney, the captain of the girls’ tennis team, is interested in marine biology and earned more than 90 volunteer hours participating in the Aquarium of the Pacific VolunTEEN program.

She has also attended Girls in Ocean Science conferences since 2014 and was accepted into the Yale Young Global Scholars for sustainable development and social entrepreneurship. She is on the board of the school environmental club and active in the Spanish Honor Society and the LEOs.

Jackson, the captain of the boys’ water polo team, holds a 4.5 cumulative grade point average and participates in National Honor Society and the LEOs. He was named Orange County’s Wave League All-League MVP water polo player in 2018. He also surfs and has worked on getting his pilot’s license.

Article courtesy of Rossmoor Women’s Club.