What’s up with all the construction at Peter’s Landing in Sunset Beach?

If you’ve been by Peter’s Landing, off Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach, you may have wondered about all the construction and when it’s going to be completed.

“The major remodel should be completed in the second quarter of this year and we’re already signing some new tenants,” said Kevin Hayes of Pendulum Property Partners. “We recently signed leases with Sola Salon Studios and Golden Road Brewing.”

Sola has more than 400 locations nationwide and Golden Road has locations in Anaheim and Los Angeles.

“We’re excited coming to a new waterfront location and bringing our innovative beers and cuisine to the Peter’s Landing area,” said Meg Gill, co-founder of the brewing company, which will be in the location formerly held by West Marine and an antique store. It will have both indoor and outdoor seating at the completely renovated 8,800-square-foot space.

Other Peter’s Landing tenants are excited about the new, vibrant redevelopment. Senior Pastor Joe Pedick of Calvary Chapel of The Harbour, a longtime tenant in the center, said he’s looking forward to meeting his new neighbors. “Sunset Beach is evolving, becoming a go-to place for locals and tourists. The location alongside the beautiful marina is breathtaking,” Pedick said.

Learn more on what’s going on at Peter’s landing, visit http://www.peterslandinghb.com.