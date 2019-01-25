Seal Beach selects new City Clerk

The city of Seal Beach has selected Gloria Harper as the new City Clerk, replacing Robin Roberts who stepped down last month, according to a statement issued by the city government. Harper’s appointment will become effective Monday, Jan. 28.

“We do not typically share the number of applications we receive for a position, but I can tell you we had a lot of interest for the City Clerk position,” said Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos. “Also, we will be taking the agreement to Council on January 28th where salary will be stated.”

In 2014, voters approved a charter amenedment to change the city clerk position to an appointed rather than elected position. In 2015, the council voted 3-2 to have the city manager hire and supervise the clerk.

Harper brings 20 years of professional experience in local government.

Currently, she is the senior deputy city clerk of the city of Huntington Beach, assisting with the legislative, election, records management and administrative functions of the City Clerk’s Department serving 13 city departments and a seven-member City Council. Harper also serves as the budget liaison for her department.

Harper has worked for Huntington Beach for six years, serving in both the Finance and City Clerk departments. She has more than six years of experience as a Deputy City Clerk for the City of Long Beach, serving 23 departments, 28 commissions and Boards, nine council members, and a full-time, elected mayor.

She is a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and the California City Clerks Association.

She received her Certified Municipal Clerk designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. She is a graduate of the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Robert Mayer Huntington Beach Leadership Academy.

“Gloria joins us with 20 years of municipal experience from medium and large coastal communities,” said City Manager Jill Ingram. “There is no doubt her experience, superior qualifications, and passion for the City Clerk profession will pay dividends for our community for many years to come.”

Harper received her master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Long Beach, and her bachelor’s degree from California State University, Dominquez Hills.

“From the very first day I walked into Seal Beach City Hall, I was intrigued by the passion and pride that each employee exhibited about the City and the community,” said Harper. “I knew that I wanted to be a part of such an organization. I am really looking forward to working with City Manager Jill Ingram and the City Council to help Seal Beach achieve its goals.”

She has two daughters and is a resident of Orange County. Her hobbies include reading, cooking, cycling, and hiking.