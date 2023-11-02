Rossmoor plans ‘Hulk’ Wellness event Nov. 4

Don’t miss out this weekend on Saturday November 4th for the Rossmoor Health Fair! Your health and wellness will thank you later, the Rossmoor Community Services District says in a press release.

Rossmoor Community Services District and local wellness event planner and yoga teacher Jamie Hulk “The Holistic Hulk” have partnered up to curate a day of health and wellness for our community at the Rossmoor Health Fair at Rush Park in Rossmoor Los Alamitos which will include: a donation-based 1 hour yoga class in the grass 11am – Noon, a free child CPR demonstration by Ciara Lyons-Ragains aka The Mama Coach 10:30am – 11am, a free FIT4MOM Stroller Strides class 11am – Noon, and most exciting the Vendor Street Fair Noon-4pm with a diverse, unique, expert group of local health and wellness businesses waiting to connect with you at their booths and showcase their various services and products that will benefit your current and long term health journey even after this health fair.

Many of the vendor booths will have exclusive prizes, discounts, giveaways, demos, helpful information, experts to answer your questions, and more only for guests that attend this event! Talk about a balanced day where you’ll feel energized and GREAT! Don’t have FOMO, mark your calendar and make it happen!

The best part? It’s FREE guest entry and street parking! “So, take a day for YOU and prioritize your wellness! You deserve it and are worth the effort” Jamie Hulk “The Holistic Hulk” says.

“Happier, healthier individuals lead to a happier, healthier world. Join the trickle butterfly effect and impact” Jamie Hulk “The Holistic Hulk” said. She strives to help people feel “empowered from the inside out.” If you have any questions regarding this event, call Jamie Hulk “The Holistic Hulk” at 562-704-2379 or email theholistichulk@gmail.com, or call the RCSD office.