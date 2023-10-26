Futures Seal Beach Surfing Championships Rip River

Futures Seal Beach Surfing Championship was held last weekend at the San Gabriel River, known to surfers simply as River. The action took place at the Crabs sandbar. The surf on offer was 3-5 feet with long peeling rights and on the lower tide Crabs lefts peeled across the jetty into the River. The event featured 10 divisions ranging from U14 boys and girls all the way to 50 and over in both long and shortboards.

The event is hosted by the Seal Beach Boardriders club who implemented “Live Heats” to reduce waste. A “live” website event tool that provides computer scoring, heat draw and event scheduling that auto updates in real time all geared for mobile phone use based out of Australia. In doing so, the event uses no paper. In traditional events, four sheets of paper per heat is the norm. The field of 148 competitors over two days of competition saw eight new winners and two returning champions in Caroline Carpenter and Stephen Sendejas, who defended their titles from last year.

Seal Beach Boardriders Club President Chad Wells said, “After last year we thought it was time to step things up to a professional level and deliver the competitors the best possible experience by adding priority. (Priority is unconditional right for any wave of choice which is relayed to the water via colored blocks near the judges that correlate to the competitors jersey color and it changes as each surfer rides waves throughout the heat.) It’s important for us a club to bring the local surf community together for a weekend to rip our local spot sans the masses. I have to give my event staff a shout out for all their hard work during the event and behind the scenes. Ryan Simmons, Mike Reilly, Caroline Carpenter, Scott Meyer and Mark Burke who handled the commentary, competition director, scheduling, event prizing and beach marshalling roles. Also our title and presenting sponsors Futures, Harbour, Inflight and Katin, without them this event doesn’t exist.”

So many amazing moments in the contest, from young Shea Reilly battling against her sister Tatum and good friend Ainsley Keller in U14 Girls, to our Open Mens Longboarder’s who put on a display of technical, yet classic surfing with Sam Heck taking the win. The Creature “Style Award” in memory of local River legend Mike Spetzman went to Scotty Myer who was gifted a brand new Hoffman surfboard by Mikes son, Jeff O’donnell.

Special Thanks: Automotive Excellence, Foam EZ, Skaterbuilt, Anytime Fitness SB, Xcel Wetsuits, Manera America, Nicks Deli, Bogarts Coffee, Chas, Stamps, Labreau, McCabe, ERS, Bettis and Harbour, Mahé and Yucatan Grill.

The Futures Seal Beach Surfing Championship was presented by Harbour, Inflight, and Katin surf shops.

Results:

U14 Girls

1. Shea Reilly

2. Ainsley Keller

3. Tatum Reilly

U14 Boys

1. Cruz Gregory

2. Levi Reilly

3. Sawyer Abing

4. Hudson Strong

Junior Boys

1. Ben Kellerman

2. Sawyer Abing

3. Maddox Rapp

Open Men’s Shortboard

1. Blaze Roche

2. Stephen Sendejas

3. Val Bertignoli

4. Erik Temmerman

Open Women’s Shortboard

1. Rachel Wilson

2.Connie Hurst

3. Caroline Carpenter

4. Abby Dixon Wright

Open Men’s Longboard

1. Sam Heck

2. Andrew Milton

3. Joey Wangness

4. T.J. Ridings

Open Women’s Longboard

1. Caroline Carpenter

2. Rhea Presiado

3. Tuesday Del Monico

4. Hailey Frasco

Masters Shortboard

1. Stephen Sendejas

2. Mikey Reilly

3. Shaun Meadows

4. Joe Del Rosario