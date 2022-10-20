Rossmoor Community Services District Candidates

Jeffrey Rips

Candidate Statement

As your representative on the RCSD board I will utilize the skills and talents I have developed while serving, for the past 21 years, as the Executive Director of a non-profit organization. Through this experience I have learned the importance of hard work, dedication, consensus building, and utilizing all available resources to achieve important goals.

In addition, for many years while my children were growing up in Rossmoor I was the coach on my children’s sports teams. In these volunteer positions, I stressed the importance of team work, sportsmanship, dedication, and good communication. It is with those same values that I utilized while serving as a volunteer on other community or agency boards.

With my work experience and volunteering, I believe I have the essential skills and values for being a leader in our community. I intend to listen, build relationships with community members, and most importantly keep an open mind and fully investigate what is best for our Rossmoor. I promise, to the best of my ability, to serve the best interests of our community while keeping an eye on improving the quality of life for our residents and our community.

I pledge to continue to evaluate the services provided to our community, and how and what services we as RCSD are providing to our community. I will always look to ensure that what we are doing is done in the most effective and efficient way. Perhaps most importantly, I will continue to work hard to ensure that Rossmoor continues to be a safe environment for us all, and that we continue to build towards our future.

Questions for RCSD candidates

What about the community of Rossmoor do you find most appealing, and why, and what do you find to be its biggest challenge, and why?

What attracted my wife and I about Rossmoor when we moved here more than 20 years ago still holds true today. With beautiful tree-lined streets, wonderful parks, many activities for children, and a world-class school district, Rossmoor provides a special, unique community atmosphere to raise a family. We are fortunate that our three children grew up, went to school, and participated in much of what our community has to offer, and I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to volunteer at their schools, in their scouting programs, on their sports teams, and on various boards. Through the years, we have established and maintained friendships with many of the families we met through our Rossmoor involvement.

Many residents have complained in recent months about various services provided to the Rossmoor community by outside agencies, especially regarding security, because Rossmoor is an unincorporated area. Are you satisfied with the current situation, and what actions would you be willing to support to improve services to residents?

My philosophy is “how can we do things better”. This holds true if it is working well or not, I look to see if there are ways something can improve. Rossmoor has gone through some long and challenging transitions with our street sweeping and trash collecting. In the end, I believe the changes made, through constant dialogue with the companies, will ultimately be beneficial for our community. We have incredible and dedicated sheriffs and highway patrol officers that work to keep Rossmoor safe. Response times and consistent coverage are areas I would like to see improved. Our community leaders need to keep working with those agencies, sharing our concerns and suggestions, to work towards receiving the level of service we expect and need here in Rossmoor.

At a recent forum, the issue of communication between the RCSD and Rossmoor residents was raised. What do you think is the current level of transparency and communication between the RCSD Board and the community and what would you support or sponsor to improve the flow of information?

I actually think this is an area that RCSD should work towards improving. RCSD needs to take the “how can we do things better” mentality when it comes towards the level of communication with the community. I think this can happen with one little change – move from “what do we need to do communicate” to “what are all the different ways that we can communicate” and then utilize the different communication channels available. I believe that one can’t over communicate with our community, and that should be RCSDs philosophy moving forward. I think one way to improve in this area is to have a person on the staff of RCSD dedicated to marketing and communication, including the increased usage of social media.

In what way(s) do you think the communities/local governments of Rossmoor, Seal Beach, Los Alamitos and Cypress might better collaborate to either enhance the overall quality of life, reduce the overall cost of services or produce any other public benefit. Please explain. If none, please so state and why?

I think we have a tremendous local example in our school district, which serves the communities of Rossmoor, Los Alamitos, and Seal Beach as a benchmark of excellence for our communities. LAUSD provides services for and across three different, but connected, communities. In what I would consider a best-case scenario, moving forward, I would like to see more ongoing conversations with all of these different communities. This would lead towards establishing or enhancing relationships which could then lead to increased opportunities of collaboration. I think some of the benefits that would come from ongoing dialogue is that it could help lead towards more unified solutions when issues occur within one community that directly or indirectly affect another community (i.e. construction projects).

Many believe that increased cooperation between the Rossmoor Community Services District and the Rossmoor Homeowners Association would be beneficial to the overall Rossmoor community. What, in your opinion, has the potential to increase the level of cooperation, should it be enhanced or fine just the way it is?

My overall goal since my time volunteering in Rossmoor to now my time on the Rossmoor Community Services District Board of Directors has been looking at things through the lens of “how can we improve the quality of life” for our residents and the community as a whole. I think increased, on-going conversations with Rossmoor Community Services District and the Rossmoor Homeowners Association leadership, as well as looking for opportunities to work together on behalf of our community are two ways that we can increase the levels of cooperation with the two entities. There are great things happening within Rossmoor, and it can only get better with a strong working relationship with Rossmoor Community Services District and Rossmoor Homeowners Association leadership.

Carol Churchill

Candidate Statement

I have been involved in local politics since my early 30s. I was drafted to run for Signal Hill City Council.

I was chosen by the community because I had the ability to frame the debate on important issues. I am trained as a lawyer, and was appointed to the Planning Commission. I learned every aspect of the development of a community, from public safety to storm drains to trash collection and the costs associated with it.

I believe that the next two years are critical to establishing a professional, ethical, and law abiding Board for the Rossmoor Community Service District. There are 5 board members. You require 3 of them to protect your interest in the community. I am supporting Jeffrey Rips for reelection. I would appreciate your second vote.

Let me explain. I got a street sweeping parking ticket on an unmarked street. I volunteered as a Judge in Traffic Court which means I was more than equipped to understand the legal ramifications of issuing parking tickets. It is irrational to schedule street sweeping on the same day that trash cans are placed in the street.

I tried to bring this inconsistency to the attention of the District, and was treated like I was crazy for challenging the status quo. I was told to mind my own business. I should have no opinion because I had not lived here long enough. I was attacked by a group of men who decided signs were ugly, and they had no intention of complying with the law.

I will not be bullied by anyone. I brought a legal action against the County for violating multiple laws, and joined the Board for participating in that decision. Conclusion: Starting in mid-October you will see parking restriction signs posted in Rossmoor which the County conceded were ‘NECESSARY AND REQUIRED”.

Over the last two years I have observed serious breaches of ethics and decorum by Directors Barke, DeMarco, and former Board Member Maynard in an attempt to convince the community to authorize the expansion of their powers.

These individuals have demonstrated contempt and ignorance for the law, and a desire to retaliate against anyone who does not agree with them. This is unacceptable to me and should be to you.

If elected, you can count on me to stand up to bullies; follow the law; and represent you with respect.

Questions for Rossmoor candidates:

What about the community of Rossmoor do you find most appealing, and why, and what do you find to be its biggest challenge, and why?

At first I thought the most appealing aspect of the community was the way it looked, the care that owners showed for their homes, and the location of amenities: a market, medical care and the parks. What I came to appreciate more were the people of Rossmoor. Cathie across the street, who came over to welcome me into her home; Susie who helps her 90+ neighbor catch her cat and deliver meals; Nic who returns my trash can to the driveway; Marian from RHA who with cheer brings news to the community; the RCSD staff who works tirelessly to maintain the parks in pristine condition. That is community. The biggest challenge…is spell out in my Candidate’s Statement.

Many residents have complained in recent months about various services provided to the Rossmoor community by outside agencies, especially regarding security, because Rossmoor is an unincorporated area. Are you satisfied with the current situation, and what actions would you be willing to support to improve services to residents?

Rossmoor is unincorporated, a choice made by residents. This necessitates the acceptance of services provided by the County, including the Sheriff. I researched the Sheriff’s Policy Manual. It spells out the specific duties of each Command Department. I provided this information to a member of the Board, and the General Manager promptly arranged for a Command Officer to appear at the October Board meeting. The Command Officer suggested opening a Sheriff’s Work Station in Rush Park, something I fully support. A Work Station will minimize drive time between headquarters and Rossmoor, and provide visibility of staff, which has proven to decrease crime.

At a recent forum, the issue of communication between the RCSD and Rossmoor residents was raised. What do you think is the current level of transparency and communication between the RCSD Board and the community and what would you support or sponsor to improve the flow of information?

It is my observation that the General Manager makes a good faith effort to provide transparency to the community. I would like to see the District’s website reconstructed so that Agenda and Staff Reports both appear 48 hours before the hearings, and are located at ONE easy to find Link.

There should be a “Community Email List” that automatically sends Hearing Notices, and Staff Report links to those who sign up.

I would like there to be Email addresses for each Board Member, with copies going to the District Manager. These are “public records” available for review by the residents.

I want each Board Member to submit his/her Fair Political Practices Commission Financial Report to the District’s Website so the voters can determine if partisan campaign donations are received by Board Members.

Community Forums, which include a financial analysis of the cost and who bears it, are critical to taking any action by the Board, especially relating to community policing. Supervisor Do and the County Sheriff both concur that each added police officer costs at a minimum $250,000 per year.

In what way(s) do you think the communities/local governments of Rossmoor, Seal Beach, Los Alamitos and Cypress might better collaborate to either enhance the overall quality of life, reduce the overall cost of services or produce any other public benefit. Please explain. If none, please so state and why?

Coordination between stakeholders should include a monthly meeting with each local government’s Staff and an elected representative from each stakeholder group. MOUs – Memorandum of Understandings – are available to purchase services from a sister government that have excess capacity. For example, Los Alamitos has a system for providing Food Pantry to low income residents, and that could be expanded to include Rossmoor’s elderly poor with Los Alamitos’ approval and appropriate compensation.

Many believe that increased cooperation between the Rossmoor Community Services District and the Rossmoor Homeowners Association would be beneficial to the overall Rossmoor community. What, in your opinion, has the potential to increase the level of cooperation, should it be enhanced or fine just the way it is?

The term “cooperation” is not precise. The General Manager works in full cooperation with the RHA.

The issue is really a hostility between certain Board members and the RHA. When RHA organizes the community around an “issue of concern”, some members of the Board take community participation as a personal attack on “their ideas”.

I noticed this first hand at the October Board Meeting. Director DeMarco said he would NOT approve a “fee waiver” of the RHA’s Candidate Forum because “he felt one question asked of the Candidates was biased, and the Candidates “were confused’.

Director Marco is not a candidate. He was not treated unfairly. He was using his “bully pulpit” to retaliate financially against the RHA for asking a question about expanding powers, something he advocated for. This behavior demonstrates his willingness to punish those who do not agree with him, and should be unacceptable to the Rossmoor community.

Jo Shade

Candidate Statement

Realtor

I have lived in Rossmoor for 25 years serving our community on many levels. I’m married with one daughter who is the motivation for my passionate work to create programs, services and activities improving and sustaining the quality of life of Rossmoor. I spent 9 years on the St. Hedwig School Board including PTO president on AutumnFest Executive Committee. Currently, at Los Alamitos High School, I serve on multiple boards and committees. As a Director of the Rossmoor Homeowners Association, I have brought my fundraising skills in acquiring sponsorships for the RHA producing the most successful community events in the RHA’s history, as proclaimed by the RCSD. I also serve on the Board of Directors with the City of Los Alamitos Chamber of Commerce.

I am the candidate who attends all local meetings and events for city, school, RCSD, Joint Forces Military Base and stays informed with schools, church, events, traffic, neighborhood watch, safety, street sweeping, trash and local businesses. Lastly, this involvement has allowed for seamless networking and coalition building.

Lastly, as business owner/local Realtor skilled and savvy with our neighborhood I will bring balance to the board with much needed strong female leadership.

Questions for RCSD candidates

What about the community of Rossmoor do you find most appealing, and why, and what do you find to be its biggest challenge, and why?

It’s a family focused neighborhood, the residents are very supportive of the school district. As a 25 year resident, parent, Realtor and current Community Leader, highly involved with the City, School District and Rossmoor, I know this is fact. I know that our property values are in a constant uptick and hold value due to this fact. I recently attended the State of the District for LAUSD and the City of Los AL Chamber where the state stats for the District are among the best in the state, numbers don’t lie. We face challenges, I will say our biggest is safety. Currently , I review the monthly crime reports that come from OC Sheriff / RHA and we know we have challenges on response time from OC Sheriffs.

Many residents have complained in recent months about various services provided to the Rossmoor community by outside agencies, especially regarding security, because Rossmoor is an unincorporated area. Are you satisfied with the current situation, and what actions would you be willing to support to improve services to residents?

So as I mentioned the response time from our local law enforcement is an issue. I attend the RCSD meetings monthly as well and there is already a request for reports on how long Rossmoor is not being patrolled – by the hour. So an investigation of sorts is already under way to see what game plan will be done to work with our community/ RHA and law enforcement as a whole, coming together on this issue. This is also in the game plan with the Ebike safety situation we are including the School District.

At a recent forum, the issue of communication between the RCSD and Rossmoor residents was raised. What do you think is the current level of transparency and communication between the RCSD Board and the community and what would you support or sponsor to improve the flow of information?

The level of trust and communication has been terrible. I speak to this knowing 1st hand on issues we have dealt with a recent example, the latent powers issue. Not including the Rossmoor residence in a timely manner … I can get on board with if made clear and sent to residences if we are included in the decision making. This is a costly matter and it needs to have the residents approval. I would say that if I get voted on this Board …my goal/wish is to work diligently to improve communications to RHA so that residents do have an open dialogue and transparency. RHA is the voice of Rossmoor.I am certainly that connection / bridge as a current RHA Board Of Directors Member.

In what way(s) do you think the communities/local governments of Rossmoor, Seal Beach, Los Alamitos and Cypress might better collaborate to either enhance the overall quality of life, reduce the overall cost of services or produce any other public benefit. Please explain. If none, please so state and why?

That’s not an easy endeavor… the complications are deep but yes, I am hopeful with discussions and collaborations there is always hope for us to come together and work to decrease costs and increase value to each of our communities. We do face challenges because we are unincorporated, yet that could be the very reasoning on why we should be looking to work with outside communities. Never say, never! We all want the best for each of our communities. I am currently on the BOD at the City of Los Al Chamber of Commerce allowing me to have these city connections and relationships I already have in place, I am fully community connected, not working to get there.

Many believe that increased cooperation between the Rossmoor Community Services District and the Rossmoor Homeowners Association would be beneficial to the overall Rossmoor community. What, in your opinion, has the potential to increase the level of cooperation, should it be enhanced or fine just the way it is?

There is absolutely room for improvements on communications. I know the conversations that need to be had and where the issues lay being on the inside. (not doing research to find out) I’ve personally been a bridge to RCSD and continue to be on many levels. I see this as an opportunity to increase communications and transparency with strong leadership. I speak from the heart, I’m an open book, I don’t sugar coat, I go straight to the point. I like to get things done! My experience as a current Community Leader has been successful because I know my community! Research me and follow me on FB and Instagram – Please do your homework on all candidates before voting!

Thank you!

Michael Maynard

Candidate Statement

As a resident of Rossmoor for 20 years, I have had the pleasure to raise my family (wife Darlene, daughters Jessica & Allison and four dogs) in this outstanding community.

I am from Claremont California, a small college town 44 miles from Rossmoor. When I accidentally drove through this community it reminded me of home.

Same tree city, loving neighbors, unified school district; the similarities are amazing.

About 12 years ago I decided to give back to the community and was sworn into the RCSD. In those nearly 10 years I was an officer 8 years, a president a record breaking four terms.

As I run for this board again, I see a fragmented board, and argumentative board, and frankly a board in desperate need of leadership.

I am the most qualified candidate on the ballot, and my experience as a CEO is what is needed to bring this board and community back to a winning vision of what Rossmoor can truly become.

Rossmoor needs a CEO….and that’s where I come in.

Questions for RCSD candidates

What about the community of Rossmoor do you find most appealing, and why, and what do you find to be its biggest challenge, and why?

The best part of our community is our unique neighborhood charm; our mature trees, homes, and neighborhood values. Seeing neighbors help other neighbors with their trash cans, pet sitting, and helping with each other’s mail while on vacations is what makes Rossmoor the most desirable neighborhood in Southern California.

Our biggest challenges are maintaining our quality of life while neighboring cities contribute to our parking, traffic, and safety. Also of concern is the level of services the county provides while we continue to be a county donor (providing the state and county more in property revenue than we receive in services).

Many residents have complained in recent months about various services provided to the Rossmoor community by outside agencies, especially regarding security, because Rossmoor is an unincorporated area. Are you satisfied with the current situation, and what actions would you be willing to support to improve services to residents?

I was on this board for almost 10 years. During those years our services were dramatically superior. With my leadership I will hit the road running and get to the bottom on improving services levels. I will work with both our Supervisor and our Sheriff’s office to reestablish better officer counts, response times, and traffic safety.

More local control of these issues is what Rossmoor needs.

At a recent forum, the issue of communication between the RCSD and Rossmoor residents was raised. What do you think is the current level of transparency and communication between the RCSD Board and the community and what would you support or sponsor to improve the flow of information?

In my experience, there has always been an open door and open communication between the RCSD and ALL community groups.

When this question was asked, I was surprised. As an experienced leader in Rossmoor, I expect and demand that the RCSD be transparent, and responsive to the community. We are elected to serve and make policy decisions for the benefit of all Rossmoor. If there are indeed barriers, I will break them down.

My experience as a CEO will benefit the RCSD and the entire community.

Rossmoor needs a CEO!

In what way(s) do you think the communities/local governments of Rossmoor, Seal Beach, Los Alamitos and Cypress might better collaborate to either enhance the overall quality of life, reduce the overall cost of services or produce any other public benefit. Please explain. If none, please so state and why?

We all love our communities. While we share schools, churches, and commerce we each have our own unique community to serve…and I take a “shepherd” approach in protecting the flock of Rossmoor. That is my priority.

Partnering to share services appears to be problematic, especially when Rossmoor has limited funding and jurisdiction. To address the question stated, you must throw in collaboration with the County of Orange … something that I am a big proponent.

Many believe that increased cooperation between the Rossmoor Community Services District and the Rossmoor Homeowners Association would be beneficial to the overall Rossmoor community. What, in your opinion, has the potential to increase the level of cooperation, should it be enhanced or fine just the way it is?

With my nearly 10 years previously on this board I have a more experienced background on this issue. Both organizations want the best for Rossmoor.

The RCSD is a policy board that takes to heart all of Rossmoor. It is our local elected government.

The RHA is one of the oldest volunteer groups in Rossmoor. Ideally the RHA should supplement the needs of the community that are beyond the scoop or talents of the district.

The best way to increase cooperation is to start with our shared love for community. Communicate to build understanding (not to be heard).

Lastly, the statement of it is fine as it is goes against my experience as a CEO. Continual and measurable improvements in all aspects of an organization is my mission.

