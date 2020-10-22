Red Ribbon Week begins

This year’s Red Ribbon Week celebration will kick off on Friday, Oct. 23, and conclude on Friday, Oct. 30. Red Ribbon Week raises awareness of drug use and the problems related to drugs facing our community, and encourages parents, educators, business owners, and other community organizations to promote drug-free lifestyles.

“Red Ribbon Week encourages our entire community to adopt healthy, drug-free lifestyles,” said Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak. “The campaign brings together parents, schools, and businesses as we look for ways to keep kids and communities drug free. Red Ribbon Week gives us the opportunity to be vocal and visible in our efforts to achieve a drug-free community.”

In 1985, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique S. “Kiki” Camarena was killed by drug traffickers. Shortly after his death, citizens from his hometown of Calexico, California, began wearing red ribbons to remember him and commemorate his sacrifice. The first official Red Ribbon Week celebration was created by the National Family Partnership in 1988. NFP continues to coordinate the campaign for families, schools and communities across the nation each year. Since then, the red ribbon has symbolized a continuing commitment to reducing the demand for illicit drugs in our communities.

Research shows that children are less likely to use alcohol and other drugs when parents and other role models are clear and consistent in their opposition to drug use and the misuse of prescription drugs. For more information about Red Ribbon Week, visit www.GetSmartAboutDrugs.com or contact Police Officer Victor Ruiz at 562-799-4100 ext. 1629 or vruiz@sealbeachca.gov.