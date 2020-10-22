Former Calypso Juice owners thank Seal Beach for 25 years

The former owners of Calypso Juice and Vitamins, Tony and Hafeeza Locke, would like to thank their friends and customers for their friendship and support during their 25 years in business. “Some people are asking what happened to us,” says Tony Locke, “so we sincerely apologize about not being able to say goodbye to our friends and loyal customers.”

According to Locke, shortly before the pandemic, they received an offer from the new owner, John Cantale, and after much thought, decided to retire. One week later, the pandemic shut down the country and only now are things slowly returning to normal. “We gave the keys to the new owner on March 12,” said Locke. “Our intention was to have a farewell party to say goodbye, but the pandemic hit and blew our plans,” he said. “Everything just happened so fast.”

“We would truly like to thank everyone in person, and we look forward to being able to do so soon,” said Locke. “Watch for an ad in the Sun or a notice in the store window,” he said.

As soon as the time is right, Tony and Hafeeza say they will arrange a final get together for their many friends and customers who supported them during their 25-year ownership of Calypso.