Re “Two views in local demonstrations”

The coverage of these two points of view raises the questions many have about “defunding the police.” I believe that Black Lives Matter and many of us are advocating for changes in funding and another way of policing. Several cities have already begun plans to deploy civilians trained in conflict de-escalation and resolution. In reading the crime log is this issue, it is clear that, of the 10 calls highlighted, only 3 appeared to need a police officer. All the other calls could have easily been dealt with by a civilian. Measures such as these would reduce the police budget and free funds for social justice concerns. Wanting changes in policing doesn’t mean that residents don’t support effective and fair responses to criminality.

Pat Kruger

Leisure World

Editor’s note: Many of the letters published in the June 25, 2020, print edition of the Sun Newspapers were posted online on June 22 at sunnews.org.

