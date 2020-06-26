Crime Log: published June 25, 2020

Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on 15 detailed versions of the log and two summary versions of the log, totaling 434 pages. Incidents and arrests taken from summary logs do not contain any details. The source documents are provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Space makes it impossible to include all instances and arrests.

IN SEAL?BEACH

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

• Extra Patrol Check (Priority 4)—7:50 a.m.—St. Andrews Drive and Golden Rain Road (Leisure World)—An individual requested extra patrol checks for speeding cars between Golden Rain and the south gate. Log item.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—1:25 p.m.—Ocean Avenue and 11th Street (Old Town)—An anonymous individual reported that someone was trying to sell sparklers out of his backpack. Police found a juvenile who was selling sparklers for his charter school.

• Arrest—Seventh Street—Police arrested Teresa Campisi on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—12:23 p.m.—Electric Avenue and Corsair Way (Bridgeport)—A citizen told police that a man was looking into cars. The caller suspected the man was casing homes. The citizen provided police with a detailed description of the man. As of 12:28 p.m., police contacted a man who apparently fit the description. He was on a walk. He lives in the area. Police determined there was nothing suspicious happening and that no further law enforcement services were required.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—12:24 p.m.—Golden Rain Road (Leisure World)—A family had not heard from an individual since the previous Friday. According to the log, Meals on Wheels attempted delivery. Two meals had been left behind that had not been picked up. As of 12:48 p.m., Leisure World personnel and the Seal Beach Police had checked the residence. It was empty.

• Lobby Contact (Priority 4)—7:50 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—An individual came to Seal Beach Police Headquarters and asked for resources for homeless shelters.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—12:07 p.m.—Electric Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported 30 individuals near the Library on the Greenbelt, close to Electric, doing a protest. Units Code 4 (no further law enforcement services required).

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—12:37 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and 10th Street—A man on a bicycle was reported yelling racial slurs. He was gone when police arrived.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—3:51 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man kept coming into the location and asking about their security cameras. As of 4:02 p.m., police contacted a man who apparently fit the suspect’s description. It turned out he was asking about cameras because he left his laptop and wallet unattended outside while he was ordering coffee and someone stole them. Police took a grand theft report.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

• Transient (Priority 3)—2:16 p.m.—College Park Drive and Harvard Lane (College Park West)—A citizen reported a man pushing a stroller with lots of property in it. As of 2:32 p.m., police contacted the man in questions. As of 2:35 p.m., he was sent on his way.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—7:30 a.m.—Scioto Road (Leisure World)—The caller reported a Schwinn bike taken from the caller’s balcony.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Oscar Eduardo Mercado on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, a cutting instrument.

MONDAY, JUNE 8

• Disturbing Juveniles (Priority 3)—2:59 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported four juveniles of unspecified gender, described as 13 years old, skateboarding on a private ramp that was chained off. As of 3:13 p.m., police determined no crime had occurred.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

• Found Property (Priority 4)—8:01 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—An individual reported finding a firearm in the trash in Long Beach. The caller reported finding a dismantled Springfield 16 gauge shotgun. No serial number. The individual said he was a transient. The individual said he left the firearm under the front door phone at Seal Beach Police Headquarters and was advised to step back by the stairs. As of 8:23 a.m., the caller had left the area. The shotgun was booked for destruction.

• Arrest— Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Miguel Gonzalez on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

• Transient (Priority 3)—12:27 a.m.—Regatta Way—The caller said a man on or under the marina bridge had been screaming obscenities for the past 30 minutes. Police were unable to located anyone. As of 12:43 a.m., all was quiet at the location.

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—6:06 p.m.—17th Street—The caller reported the theft of a blanket taken at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9. The caller has video of the suspects and their car.

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—8:20 p.m.—Westminster Avenue—The caller reported a man in the parking lot who had been asking how to get to Anaheim. He was seen looking into cars. A pedestrian reportedly got into a car with him. As of 8:25 p.m., the car pulled into a parking lot. As of 8:57 p.m., police arrested Eliseo Gonzalez Ramierez on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—9:36 a.m.—17th Street—The crime occurred on June 9. Loss: the registration, a garage door opener and miscellaneous items. Point of entry: the driver’s side rear window. Report taken.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—8:49 a.m.—Harvard Lane (College Park West)—The caller reported receiving a random call from someone he didn’t know. She said she needed help. As of 9:06 a.m., police made contact with the woman who phoned the reporting caller. She was a resident who needed help finding an exterminator.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

• Defrauding an Innkeeper (Priority 3)—11:29 p.m.—Marina Drive—The caller reported that at 9:55 p.m., an unspecified number of individuals refused to pay for delivered pizza.

Report taken.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Jacqueline Herrera was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct: alcohol.

• Arrest—Candleberry Avenue—Police arrested Felipe Carbajal on suspicion of misdemeanor appropriating lost property.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

• Burglary Report (Priority 3)—11:34 a.m.—10th Street (Old Town)—The caller reported a bike taken from a garage, possibly at about 10 p.m., Saturday, June 13. Report taken.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

• Transient (Priority 3)—12:37 p.m.—Westminster Avenue—The caller reported a woman sitting outside the dumpster, yelling at passersby. As of 12:42 p.m., she was sent on her way.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Old Ranch Parkway—Police arrested Christian Licad Yap on suspicion of felony carrying a concealed weapon in a car.

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—12:20 p.m.—Electric Avenue—The caller reported the theft of a catalytic converter.

The log did not provide the estimated value of the stolen property.

However, in California grand theft is defined as the taking of cash or property worth $950 or more.

Report taken.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

• Transient (Priority 3)—7:37 a.m.—16th Street (Old Town)—A citizen reported an apparently transient man sleeping on an abandoned couch in the alley at the location.

The man was apparently advised, warned, counseled against sleeping on the abandoned couch.

As of 7:58 a.m., police sent a message to the Public Works Department to pick up the couch.