Quarterly city manager/dept. head contract reports

The council on Monday, Oct. 27, received and filed the quarterly report on contracts approved by the city manager or Seal Beach department heads.

The report covers the period from June 1 to Sept. 30 of this year.

(The Sun didn’t have room to publish this story before now.)

The vote was unanimous.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

The quarterly report is not required by the City Council. The practice began under the previous manager, Jill Ingram, and has been continued under current City Manager Patrick Gallegos.

“The City Manager has the authority to approve and execute contracts up to the amount of $41,818,” according to the staff report by City Clerk Gloria Harper.

“Seal Beach Municipal Code Section 3.20.005 authorizes the City Manager to delegate spending authority to Department Heads,” Harper wrote.

“For departments other than the Director of Public Works and the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, this authority shall not exceed $15,000 per purchase or contract,” Harper wrote.

“For the Director of Public Works, the limit is established per the City’s Charter Section 1010,” Harper wrote.

“For the Director of Finance/City Treasurer, other than for Finance Department expenditures which are set at $15,000, there is additional authority to authorize purchases for City Departments up to the City Manager’s established contract signing authority,” Harper wrote.

Below are the approved contracts by agreement date, department, vendor, amount, purpose, and expiration date:

• Agreement date: 06/05/2025—Public Works—Vendor: Ron’s Maintenance, Inc,—$23,800—Purpose: Catch Basin Cleaning & Maintenance Services—Expiration date: 05/19/2026.

• Agreement date: 07/28/2025—City Clerk—Vendor: Granicus Prime Gov/ One Meeting—$9,240— Purpose: Agenda Management Software—Expiration date: 06/29/2026

• Agreement date: 7/31/2025—Community Development—Vendor: Economic & Planning Services—$39,250—Purpose: Amendment 2 of Nexus Study Impact Fee Program—Expiration date: 11/01/2025

• Agreement date: 07/31/2025—Public Works—Vendor: PHPE Services—$10,000—Purpose: On-Call Professional Automation & Implementation Services—Expiration date: 07/18/2026

• Agreement date: 07/31/2025—Public Works—Vendor: PHPE Services—$10,000—Purpose: On-Call Professional Automation & Implementation Service—Expiration date: 07/18/2026

• Agreement date: 08/08/2025—Public Works—Vendor: JCL Traffic Services—$25,080—Purpose: Special Events Traffic Control—Expiration date: 10/02/2026

• Agreement date: 08/19/2025—Community Development—Vendor: Sagecrest Planning & Environmental—$41,000—Purpose: Temporary Planning Services—Expiration date: 02/28/2026

• Agreement date: 08/22/2025—Public Works—Vendor: Keyser Marston Associates, Inc.—$16,500—Purpose: Real Estate, Economic & Financial Consultant Services—Expiration date: Until services are completed

• Agreement date: 09/05/2025—Police—Vendor: Sharp Performance—$14,700—Purpose: Professional Coaching for Frist Responders—Expiration date: 07312026

• Agreement date: 09/12/2025—Public Works—Vendor: San Diego Power, LLC, doing business as SDP Power Services—$12,140—Purpose: Internal Combustion Engine Repair and Maintenance—Expiration date: 09/01/2026

• Agreement date: 9/18/2025—Public Works—Vendor: Nichols Consulting Engineers, CHTD—$28,000—Purpose: 2026 Pavement Management Plan—Expiration date: 08/18/2026