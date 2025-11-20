Briefing Room: Noise, food trucks, and quality of life

Officer Nicholas

Got an issue in town that keeps reappearing. People have food trucks come to their residences to cater parties for large groups of people, sometimes easily 40-50 attendees. People spill out of the house on to the front yards, hang out in the back yards. Loud boisterous crowds and associated drinking and most often the noise is heard close to a block away to devastate the serenity of the neighborhood for many adjoining residences. The food trucks set up in the street or driveways, often running noisy generators powering their rigs. What can be done to stop these commercial entities from coming into Seal Beach residential neighborhoods and basically taking over for hours at a time, while fostering large gatherings of disruptive people? Do they need business licenses to operate their catering businesses in Seal Beach if they are from out of the area? PO has not seemed interested in closing them down, so hopefully the need to license their activities might put a stop to catering companies running a business in a residential neighborhood! At one catered event with excessive noise it was noticed a PO car was parked in front of the residence for a good half hour+, so was the officer in their [sic] partying while the adjoining neighborhood suffered from all the disturbing revelry?

—Anonymous

Hi Anonymous,

Thanks for writing in about large backyard parties and food-truck catering in residential areas. We appreciate you flagging the noise, crowds, and generator issues you’ve experienced. Here’s how the rules work, how we handle these situations, and what you can do that actually helps us fix the problem in the moment.

Seal Beach’s noise ordinance prohibits loud, unnecessary, or unusual noise that disturbs the peace of a neighborhood. That includes amplified music, loud crowds, and generators in residential areas. Businesses operating in the city—including caterers and mobile food operators hired for private events—must hold a city business license and meet applicable safety and health requirements. Some larger gatherings may also trigger permit requirements if they impact the street or public right-of-way. Private events on private property don’t get a pass on any of this—basic rules still apply.

When you report an active issue, officers and/or Code Enforcement can come out, assess the noise, order immediate abatement (turning down the music, shutting off or relocating a generator, moving equipment out of the street), verify any required licenses or permits, cite if needed, and document repeat locations for follow-up.

The most important thing you can do is call us while it’s happening. An anonymous letter that arrives days later doesn’t give us a chance to witness the violation, measure the noise, or correct it in real time. Please call our non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232 as soon as it becomes disruptive. Details like the exact address, the start time, what’s loud (music, crowd, generator), and whether a truck or equipment is in the street help us respond effectively. Multiple calls from different neighbors also help establish the impact for enforcement and follow-up.

Regarding the suggestion that an officer was “partying”: we take professionalism seriously. There are legitimate reasons a patrol car may be at a location for an extended period—mediating with the host, waiting for compliance, or coordinating with Code Enforcement. Vague or anonymous allegations are hard to investigate; specific details let us verify exactly what occurred.

We understand why someone might prefer to remain anonymous, but mailing an unsigned letter does not help us resolve the issue for you or your neighbors. If you want relief in the moment, call (562) 594-7232 while it’s occurring so we can respond and take action as needed.

We're your partners in keeping Seal Beach peaceful. Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov