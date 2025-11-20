MRS Environmental to prepare document for solar panel project

The council on Nov. 10 approved an amendment to its contract with MRS Environmental Inc. to prepare an environmental document for a proposed solar panel system at the Hellman Ranch Oil and Gas Production Facility. The updated agreement increases compensation to MRS to $2,500.

The vote was unanimous.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was pulled for separate discussion.

The applicant will pay all costs for the project, according to a city staff report.

The solar photovoltaic electrical system would be built at 711 First St., Seal Beach. The purpose: to produce electrical power for the facility.

The project will require a document known as a “mitigated negative declaration,” which means the environmental impact of a project can be minimized by taking that developer and the city agree to.

“This project was presented and approved by the Planning Commissioners at the September 29, 2025, Planning Commission Meeting; however, due to an appeal of the installation and operation of a 1.5 megawatt fixed-tilt ground-mounted solar PV system at the existing Hellman Ranch OGPF, a budget increase is necessary to complete the project. The appeal has identified several additional tasks, and the proposed Amendment 1 will include an additional Public Hearing with the City Council, as well as further technical studies,” according to the staff report prepared by Management Analyst Megan Coats.

“The proposed Amendment 1 would expand the project scope and add an additional $2,500, bringing the total project budget to a not-to-exceed amount of $57,768,” Coats wrote.