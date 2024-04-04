Planners to look at Outdoor uses on Main Street

The Planning Commission will look at a “new consideration” for “Main Street Outdoor uses” program April 15. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. The exact time of the public hearing is not yet known. The scheduled hearing was announced on the banner on the city government website.

The program would allow outdoor dining, A-Frame signs, greenery, and benches, on the sidewalk.

Outdoor merchandise displays would be banned.

The rules would apply to ground-floor businesses, according to the draft of the program document.

The proposed program would implemented by an amendment to the Main Street Specific Plan, according to the city government.

To amend the plan, first the Planning Commission has to make a recommendation to the City Council, then the council has to approve the amendment, according to a notice the city issued this week.

City employees were hand-delivering notices to Main Street businesses on Monday, April 1.

A press release announcing the program was also posted on the city website on April 1.

Planning Manager Shaun Temple advised the Planning Commission of the upcoming hearing at the April 1 commission meeting.

Background

“This letter is to invite you to review a new program proposed for Main Street and provide feedback to staff and the Planning Commission,” said the letter, dated Friday, March 29.

The letter was signed by Community Development Director Alexa Smittle, who is out of the office and will not return until April 8.

“From a technical perspective, this Program is intended to streamline the permit process for sidewalk uses,” according to the letter.

“Program implementation would occur through an amendment to the Main Street Specific Plan,” the letter said.

“The Main Street Outdoor Use Program aims to revitalize and enhance the vibrancy of Main Street by transforming sidewalks and public spaces into vibrant outdoor walkways and dining Areas,” according to the unsigned draft of the 23-page program document.

“This initiative seeks to provide businesses along Main Street (“Main Street Establishments”) with potential for minor decorative enhancements, signage, and potential for limited additional outdoor seating for dining, which will help to attract customers and foster a lively and engaging atmosphere on the Main Street sidewalks,” according to the program document.

Outdoor dining

“The temporary placement of tables and chairs on public right-of-way will be permitted based off the frontage for an existing or proposed allowed tenant along Main Street. Tables and chairs must be in the storefront while maintaining eight feet of unobstructed sidewalk,” according to the program document.

“If a neighboring business agrees to allow a neighboring restaurant to use a portion of its storefront space, the restaurant can extend its dining area by a maximum of one foot into the neighboring property, with submission of Neighboring Owner Consent Form as part of the application,” according to the program document.

Outdoor dining is not entirely new to Seal Beach.

In May 2023, the Planning Commission approved outdoor seating for the Marina Café dessert shop.

During the pandemic shutdowns, the city allowed temporary outdoor dining areas called “parklets.” They were controversial, with support from restaurants and opposition from some merchants and some services businesses.

In December 2022, the City Council voted 4-1 to end the temporary parklet program effective Jan. 31, 2023.

A-Frame signs

“Each business located on Main Street will be allowed one A-Frame sign per storefront,” according to the program document.

Greenery

“All landscaping elements such as potted plants and similar features shall be located so as to

allow at least eight feet clearance for pedestrian passage along a pedestrian walkway,” according to the program document.

Benches

“Benches may be added to the sidewalk as either memorial benches or non-memorial benches. Memorial benches shall follow the process of Section C, Policy 11 of the Main Street Specific Plan, separate of this outdoor use program,” according to the program document.

“Applicants will be required to pay the Main Street Dining permit fee each fiscal year (July

1st—June 30th),” according to the program document.

A copy of the proposed program is available for download at the Community Development Department’s Planning & Development page at sealbeachca.gov. The draft was dated March 29. Also available is the four-page “Main Street Outdoor Use Permit Checklist,” a Liability Release Agreement, and the one-page “Main Street Neighboring Business Consent Form.”

For more information, contact Management Analyst Megan Coats at (562) 431-2527, extension 1345 or mcoats@sealbeachca.gov.

Merchandise

“Outdoor merchandise of any kind, such as store clothing racks, clothing bins, and clothing shelves shall not be approved through this program,” according to the program document.

“Merchandise displayed outside on Main Street shall be prohibited on the public right-of-way area of the sidewalk (unless with a Special Events/Temporary Use Permit with event based time limit on public and private property) and can only be approved to be displayed on private property through a Minor Use Permit or Conditional Use Permit pursuant to the Outdoor Dining, Display, and Sales Section of the zoning code,” according to the program document.

The Sun requested comment from the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce on the program. No comments had been received as of editorial deadline.