Planners OK chiropractic office

This week the Seal Beach Planning Commission unanimously approved a permit for a proposed chiropractic office on Seal Beach Boulevard. Staff recommended approval. There were no comments from the public and no questions from commissioners during the Monday, April 19, commission meeting.

The proposed 3,000 square foot office would be located in what the city calls the Boeing Integrated Defense Systems Specific Plan Zoning area. The code allows medical offices in the zone with a conditional use permits which is why the Planning Commission hearing was necessary.

“The subject site is located between Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue adjacent to the Boeing facility,” according to staff report by Assistant Planner Marco Cuevas Jr.

The office would provide out-patient services only. The proposed hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, according to the report.

The office site would require 15 parking spaces, according to the staff report.

With all existing uses and proposed uses the site is required to have 226 parking spaces and the site contains 227 parking spaces, which will provide sufficient parking for all uses,” Cuevas wrote.