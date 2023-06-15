Pirate Invasion Long Beach coming ashore

A Southern California cosplay favorite, Pirate Invasion Long Beach returns, this July at Shoreline Aquatic Park (Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802), also known on pirate maps as the “Pirate Island,” where the annual crowning of the Spanish King and Queen will be celebrated.

“We look forward to this event all year!” said Jesel Ortloff, vice president of Alfredo’s Beach Club whose father Fred Khammar founded the event in 2007. “We’re excited to be able to provide a fun outlet and celebration of pirates here in Long Beach.”

Promising an even larger VIP area than last year with pirate entertainment for the whole family, the skullduggery is scheduled for July 8 and 9, 2023, pirates will be roaming the grassy seaside park while magical mermaids will be in their cove ready for photo opportunities, wandering entertainment acts including black powder and sword fighting shows, food/drink and merchandise vendors selling pirate booty from the seven seas, a fire show after dark, and much more. Hard rock, sea shanties, and folk music will accompany the pirate adventure all day as bands are slated on a revolving stage.

“This location allows us to add something we’ve never done before—a pub crawl,” said Ortloff. “Chips the Pirate will lead this adventurous tour around the Peninsula Lighthouse to meet the Queen and King in the VIP area.”

Along the way, there will be stops at three of Pirate Island’s many pubs for special rum drinks, front of the line privileges, and a special t-shirt. Chips the Pirate’s “Nowhere to Rum” pub crawl adventure tour runs three times each day at 1:30, 3:30, and 5:30, and is $40 in addition to a Pirate Invasion Long Beach entry ticket. Admission to the Nowhere to Rum pub crawl is included in the Gold VIP price of $150.00, with a limited edition souvenir tankard. No children under 21 are allowed on the pub crawl (including tots and babies in strollers—this will be strictly enforced).

“The Biggest Pirate Fest in the West” promises something for every age. Activities for the youngest mateys includes face painting, inflatables, games, and unique pirate goodies. For those interested in the history of pirates, there is an interactive pirate encampment as well as pirate battles twice a day with muskets, cannons, swords, and pistols. Come dressed in your best pirate regalia and enter the adult costume contest to name the Duke and Duchess of the Pirate Invasion.

The limited edition tankard is available to the first 100 VIP Gold ticket purchasers. It is specially-designed hardwood of maple and mahogany, using FDA food safe lacquers, and sports a cast iron handle that is glued and riveted in place.

Ticket prices are $10 for kids 12 and under, $20 for adults, +$40 for the “Nowhere to Rum” pub crawl, and two levels of VIP passes (Silver for $100 per person, and gold for $150 per person). For information and tickets visit https://www.pirateinvasionlongbeach.com or purchase at the event. Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Parking is not included in the admission price. Area parking structures will be open on a first come first served basis, or consider rapid transit, including the AquaLink from Alamitos Bay or ride share options.

Hosted by Captain Morgan Griffin & Co Host / Operations by Bosun Talderoy & Quartermaster Lycan of Lycan Productions, Alfredo’s Beach Club, Long Beach Stuff. Sponsored by Lake Arrowhead Ye Olde Tattoo Shoppe, Long Beach Local App, the Port of Long Beach, and New Belgium Brewing.

Be sure to follow the Pirate Invasion Long Beach on Facebook for up to the minute details: https://www.facebook.com/PirateInvasionLongBeach and on Instagram @PirateInvasionLongBeach