Courtemarche named principal of McAuliffe

“I am delighted to announce that, following an extensive and thorough selection process, we have chosen Mr. Eddie Courtemarche to serve as the next principal of McAuliffe Middle School, beginning July 1, 2023,” announced Supt. Andrew Pulver, Ed.D., in an email to the families of McAuliffe students last week.

“Mr. Courtemarche emerged as the top candidate from a pool of highly qualified individuals, participating in a competitive selection process that involved input from various stakeholders, including certificated and classified staff, parents, Board of Education Members, and administration. As Dr. Weiss-Wright transitions into his new role within the District, Mr. Courtemarche will work closely with him and the dedicated McAuliffe staff to ensure a seamless leadership transition,” said Pulver.

“Mr. Courtemarche is a familiar face in our Los Al USD community, currently serving in his second year as the assistant principal responsible for overseeing activities, athletics, arts, and facilities at Los Alamitos High School,” said Pulver in the email.

“Prior to his administrative role, he held positions as a government, economics, and US history teacher, and boys’ basketball coach at Los Alamitos High School. With 13 years of experience as a teacher and a coach, Mr. Courtemarche possesses a deep understanding of secondary education, curriculum, team building, professional development, and effective learning strategies that support all students,” he added.

“Mr. Courtemarche exemplifies the qualities of an enthusiastic, diligent, and inclusive leader who holds a profound dedication to our District and the achievements of our students, staff, and Los Al USD community. His excitement about joining the McAuliffe family is palpable, and he eagerly anticipates fostering a collaborative environment while working alongside the entire Eagle community. I have every confidence that Mr. Courtemarche’s experience, expertise, and passion for students and their education will greatly benefit the students, staff, and families of McAuliffe,” the superintendent said.

Courtemarche’s academic achievements include a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government with an emphasis in Economics from Claremont McKenna College, as well as a Masters of Education degree from National University.

On a more personal note, the new McAuliffe principal resides in Westminster with his wife, Erin, and their three daughters. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his girls, and when he’s not engaging in dress-up, dance, and tea parties, he enjoys golfing and cheering on the Dodgers.