Paulie’s Pizza is the newest business in Sunset Beach

Paul Dubeck just opened Sunset Beach’s newest business, Paulies Pizza. More than 200 people attended their grand opening on Oct. 20 and were entertained by a disc jockey in their Vinyl Room and stand-up comic Bruce Jingles, who just taped a Netflix Special. Dubeck announced Paulie’s will have Thursday Night Comedy Shows and Live Entertainment on Saturdays and Sundays.

The hours are 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday to Thursday; and 11 to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday. They open at 10 a.m., during Football Season. “I love their pizza best,” said local resident James Griffin, who has already eaten there several times.

Bar Manager Franz Obrikart said Paulies offers 20 types of beer. Chef Austin Parker of Huntington Beach said it’s like a family at Paulie’s, “great people and great food.”

Dubeck had two restaurants in Ontario, then moved to Upland (247 2nd Street), which is still run by his wife, Melissa. He was looking for a beach location and loved the Sunset Beach atmosphere.

In the 1960s, The Sandal, a bar with entertainment, was at this location, followed by the Sandcastle Restaurant, owned by Eric and Elaine Bakker for 17 years. They were known for their steamed Alaskan King Crab Legs and slogan: “The Most Along the Coast.” The Sandcastle had nautical antiques on the wall and a Mermaid figure, which still hangs off the bar wall, greeting patrons. The Bakkers also created Antiques of the Sea, across the street.

In the 1980s, Harpoon Harry’s opened, then Schooner at Sunset, followed by Aloha Grill, and Ohana. Sunset Beach Artist Rick Blake, just revamped a mural on Paulies, reflecting the name change. Blake said: “It’s a representation of an aerial view of Sunset Beach, with good surf and a view to Palos Verdes and an overview of the small town of Sunset itself with the water tower house and even the old Sam’s Seafood swordfish symbol, that’s now gone but not forgotten.”

The business is located at 16821 Pacific Coast Highway, near Broadway Avenue.

You can call Paulies Pizza at 562-296-5310