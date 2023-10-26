Briefing Room: October is Pedestrian Safety Month

Hi Seal Beach,

October is recognized as Pedestrian Safety Month. Our friends at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shared some important information.

At some point in the day, everyone is a pedestrian. Unfortunately, pedestrian injuries and fatalities remain high. In 2021, 7,388 pedestrians were killed – a 13% increase from 2020 – and more than 60,000 pedestrians were injured nationwide.

For drivers

• Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times.

• Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather.

• Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.

• Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.

• Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing where you can’t see.

• Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

• Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street, in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.

• Be extra cautious when backing up and look for pedestrians.

For pedestrians

• Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

• Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

• If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

• Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

• If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

• Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

• Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

• Embrace walking as a healthy form of transportation – get up, get out and get moving.

For older adults:

While any physical activity is good, only frequent exercise brings lasting results. The results you gain from an activity will fade dramatically after 2 weeks, and completely disappear after 2 to 8 months if that activity is not continued. Doctors say that people who walk regularly can often attain better long-term health and suffer fewer injuries than someone who exercises more vigorously because walking has minimal impact on your bones and joints.

• Long-Term Health Benefits from Walking

• Lower blood pressure

• Lower cholesterol

• Strengthened heart and cardiovascular system

• Increased bone density

• Production of growth hormones that counteract the effects of aging

• Increased production of endorphins improves mental and physical health

• Weight loss or weight maintenance

• Strengthened nervous system and reflexes

• Increased flexibility

• Balanced insulin production

As adults age, gradual losses in their hearing, vision, reflexes, and flexibility put older pedestrians at risk. For instance, stiff joints may make it harder to turn your head, neck, and shoulders and you may not see vehicles that are turning or backing up. So, turn your whole body, not just your neck, when looking for traffic.

For more information, please visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/pedestrian-safety.

Let’s go for a walk in Seal Beach! Maybe you’ll see Facility Dog Yosa and me walking around town. Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.