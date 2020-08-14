New women’s ministry debuts in Sunset Beach

A new, free ministry, “The Vine,” recently debuted in Sunset Beach to encourage and empower women. It’s lead by Christian Singer Tami Nelson at Calvary Chapel of the Harbour in Peters Landing.

“I feel very blessed that I’ve been given the opportunity to teach these wonderful women,” said Nelson, known for her lead singing roles in the “The Christmas Carol,” “Tragedy and Triumph Easter Play” and the Anchored 247 Band, which has been featured in the Labour of Love Music Fest and at the church. “I’ve learned how to overcome many challenges.”

“My life used to be empty, it didn’t have much meaning,” she said.

“I was sad, my marriage was failing. That’s when my husband and I went to a little church around the corner from us–Calvary Chapel Westminster. They announced there was an outreach at Angels Stadium, called, ‘The Harvest Crusade’. We went and both accepted the Lord that night in 1994 and my life was forever changed,” she said.

“My life now had meaning and purpose. I had a peace that I had never known before. My marriage was restored. Since then, I have seen God do amazing things in and through me over the years that I am forever thankful for. My husband, Rick, and I have been at Calvary Chapel of the Harbour for eight years now and he became the Young Adults Pastor and Director of the Media Ministry. We are so very thankful and blessed to give back to those in need.”

Kathleen Pedick, a former Scottish jazz singer, who became the wife of Calvary of the Harbour’s Senior Pastor Joe Pedick, said she had been thinking that Tami would be the perfect dynamic leader of a new Women’s Ministry. Her husband thought the same thing.

“To our complete surprise and joy Tami told me she had been praying about possibly filling that role,” Pedick said. “We then knew it was God all along placing this ‘idea’ on each of our hearts. We are both thrilled and excited to welcome, ‘The Vine.’ We want to invite women from throughout Seal Beach, Sunset Beach, Long Beach, Huntington Beach and other communities to come and be refreshed, blessed and restored, especially during these uncertain, very challenging times. So many are worried, stressed and weary. Come and meet new friends, who will truly care for you. We’ll help lift you up with positive messages and encouragement. We look forward to meeting you!”

Heidi Barlow, a Huntington Harbour mother and active member of the church, said: “The new Vine Ministry has been such a blessing. The women are very excited and caring. I personally want to encourage you to come out and enjoy a time of love, peace and joy that this ministry will bring through the word of God.’

Local resident Melissa Dunlap said the women in ‘The Vine’ “are grateful to be able to lift one another up, to come alongside each other, to encourage one another, inspire one another and to listen.”

Pat Nelson-Carvalho, Tami’s mother-in-law, said, “We are eagerly looking forward to what God has in store for us at this Bible Study on the book of John. We really look forward to having you join us at 7pm, Aug. 17, in Calvary of the Harbour’s Fellowship Hall,16450 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 100, Peter’s Landing Marina.”

For more information, visit CCOTH.com or call the church office at 562-592-1800.