‘Nashville on the Coast’ expands to 40 performers 

There has been an “explosion” in the popularity of country music across America, with Nashville-based artists routinely topping the Billboard U.S., music experts say.

According to Berklee College of Music, one of the country’s top music education and data centers, “country music is having a moment.”

Sales and concert data indicate 2024 was “the best year ever” for country music and industry professionals see nothing on the horizon to slow the growth and popularity of America’s favorite music.

Three years ago, local producer Daren DeLeon had an idea to bring Nashville’s top young singer/songwriters to perform in California.

In 2022, DeLeon founded “Nashville on the Coast” and with cowboy hats in hand, the young men and women of country began trekking out to Seal Beach to perform.

The reception has been so positive that this year, DeLeon said the festival has spread to five different venues with more than 40 singer/songwriters performing.

DeLeon announced this week that this year’s “Nashville on the Coast” will be held April 30 to May 4.

“Gather your friends and join Nashville on the Coast for a week of original, outstanding music,” said DeLeon.

He said there will be 14 shows at five venues, including 320 Main, Marni’s, O’Malleys’ on Main,

The Beach House and Westwood Coast.

Polish the boots and get the cowboy chic ready for an amazing display of original, live music starting soon in Seal Beach, the hottest country music scene west of Nashville.

Watch for additional details in the Sun.