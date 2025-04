Seal Beach resident among top 10 in 10K Run

Seal Beach resident Kevin Maeda, 29, took second place in the Run Seal Beach 10K Run of Saturday, April 5. This was for all ages and for all genders.

Rossmoor resident K. Lorber, 13, took ninth place in the Run Seal Beach 5K Run.

The information was taken from the Run Seal Beach results page.

Los Alamitos resident Alonzo Monk, 19, took third place in all ages for all genders.

There were 1358 participants in the 5K Run (all ages and genders), 854 participants in the 5K Walk, and 994 participants in the 10K Run.

Results

5K Run

Race Place: 1—Bib: 978—Klaus Quinonez—Male—Age: 24—HUNTINGTON BEACH—Chip time: 16:02—Gender Place:1—Age Group—M20 – 24—Age Place: 1—Overall Place: 05:10

Race Place: 2—Bib: 1301—Matthew Mayhue—Male—Age: 16—BUENA PARK—Chip time: 16:23—Gender Place: 2—Age Group: M15 – 16—Age Place: 1—Overall Pace: 05:16

Race Place: 3—Bib: 933—Sara Passani—Female—Age: 31—LOS ANGELES—Chip time: 17:18—Gender Place: 1—Age Group: F30 – 34—Age Place: 1—Overall Pace: 05:34

Race Place: 4—Bib—558—Ethan Holaday—Male—Age: 17—UPLAND—Chip time: 17:52—Gender Place: 3—Age group:—M17-19—Age Place: 1—Overall Pace: 05:45

Race Place: 5—Bib: 305—Dimas Diaz—Male—Age: 15—LA HABRA—Chip time:17:59—Gender Place: 4—Age group: M15 – 16—Age Place: 2—Overall Pace: 05:47

Race Place: 6—Bib: 703—Samuel Leong—Male—Age: 27—LAKE FOREST—Chip time: 18:07—Gender Place: 5—Age Group: M25 – 29—Age place: 1—Overall Pace: 05:50

Race Place: 7—Bib: 779—Corey Martin—Male—Age: 42—HUNTINGTON BEACH—Chip time: 18:07—Gender Place: 6—Age group: M40 – 44—Age Place: 1—Overall Pace: 05:50

Race Place: 8—Bib: 730—K. Lorber—Male—Age: 13—ROSSMOOR—Chip Time: 18:13—Gender Place: 7—Age Group: M13 – 14—Age Place: 1—Overall Pace: 05:52

Race Place: 9—Bib: 1165—Connor Tribole—Male—Age: 31—LOS ANGELES—Chip time: 18:13—Gender Place: 8—Age group: M30 – 34—Age Place: 1—Overall Pace: 05:52

Race Place: 10—Bib: 1497—Spencer Dewald—MaleAge: 33—PLAYA DEL REY—Chip time: 18:19—Gender Place: 9—Age group: M30 – 34—Age Place: 2—Overall Place 05:54

10K Run

Race Place: 1—Bib: 3170—Jonas Enders—Male—Age: 25—IRVINE—Chip Time: 32:37—Gender Place: 1—Age group: M25 – 29—Age Place: 1—Overall place: 05:15

Race Place: 2—Bib: 4323—Kevin Maeda—Male—Age: 29—SEAL BEACH—Chip Time: 34:32—Gender Place: 2—Age group: M25 – 29—Age Place: 2—Overall Pace: 05:34

Race Place: 3—Bib: 3404—Alonzo Monk—Male—Age: 19—LOS ALAMITOS—Chip Time: 35:14—Gender Place: 3—Age group: M17 – 19—Age Place: 1—Overall Pace: 05:40

Race Place: 4—Bib: 3315—Jake Langenwalter—Male—Age: 30—ANAHEIM—Chip Time: 36:11—Gender Place—4—Age group: M30 – 34—Age Place: 1—Overall Pace: 05:50

Race Place: 5—Bib: 3633—Gunther Vaden—Male—Age: 26—SOUTH PASADENA—Chip time: 37:22—Gender Place: 5—Age group: M25 – 29—Gender Place: 3O—Overall Pace: 06:01

Race Place: 6—Bib: 3077—Alex Butt—Male—Age: 34—LOS ANGELES—Chip time: 37:24—Gender Place: 6—Age group: M30 – 34—Age Place: 2—Overall Pace: 06:01

Race Place: 7—Bib: 3671—Brian Wong—Male—Age: 22—SOUTH PASADENA—Chip time: 38:01—Gender Place: 7—Age group: M20 – 24—Age Place: 1—Overall Pace 06:07

Race Place: 8—Bib: 3781—Edgar Vazquez—Male—Age: 37—LONG BEACH—Chip time: 38:01—Gender Place: 8—Age group: M35 – 39—Age Place: 1—Overall Pace: 06:07

Race Place: 9—Bib: 3571—Clifford Smith—Male—Age: 36—HUNTINGTON BEACH—Chip time: 38:03—Gender Place: 9—Age group: M35 – 39—Age Place: 2—Overall Pace: 06:08

Race Place: 10—Bib: 3565—Michael Simpson—Male—Age: 28—ORANGE—Chip time: 38:15—Gender Place: 10—Age group: M25 – 29—Age Place: 4—Overall Pace: 06:10