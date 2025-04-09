Finger picking Joe Robinson jams at the Bay Theatre

When music is your lifeblood, it can fill every essence of your being. The sky becomes bluer, the trees greener, and yourself gets a renewed sense of purpose. Life finds meaning, and for Joe Robinson, who residents can see at The Bay Theatre April 11 and 12 at 8 p.m., the meaning is music.

Kempsey, Australia-born Robinson, fell in love with music at an early age— winning the Australian National Songwriting competition at just 13 years old, and Australia’s Got Talent at 17, Robinson has a knack for guitar. He uses a special form of guitar-playing called “fingerstyle,” in which the musician “[plucks the] individual strings in a chord instead of strumming them,” according to JustInGuitar.

The musician uses their first, second, and third finger to maintain the three thinnest strings, and then the thumb handles the three thickest. It’s a specialized way to play that takes many years to master, and Robinson was perfecting the craft before he even became an adult.

Now, Robinson is all grown-up, but the music still pumps through his veins. He currently has seven studio albums under his belt, which have been heralded as “A jaw-dropping virtuoso,” by National Public Radio. Nashville Scene Magazine even stated that “In a city of monster guitar players, Joe Robinson is a dragon slayer.”

To garner his good graces even further, Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell— who is best known for 1988 country album Diamonds & Dirt— went on to say that “[Robinson] is, of course, renowned for being a virtuoso guitarist. But after several listens to his latest offering (Borders), I’m of the opinion that as a singer and songwriter, he also belongs in a league with such mega-selling artists as Charlie Puth and Harry Styles. But don’t just take my word for it, get a copy of the album and see for yourself.”

While expert-guitar playing is what Robinson is known for, he also enjoys the quiet side of life. He currently resides “outside of Yellowstone National Park in Montana, USA with his wife Genevieve, and son.” His wife is an “accomplished illustrator from Quebec City, Canada.”

Robinson spreads his vast wealth of musical know-how through his YouTube channel, and also classes and workshops through prestigious music universities like the Berklee College of Music, and the Musicians Institute. He teaches players of all ages and experience levels on how to be one of the greats of guitar playing. And what a better teacher than someone regarded as “one of the world’s top fingerstyle soloists”?

And guess what? Local residents can see him live at The Bay Theatre Friday, April 11, and Saturday, April 12. Both shows begin at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit www.baytheatre.com, or tickets are available at the Box Office (Open Monday through Friday, from 2-4 p.m.

The Bay Theatre is located on 340 Main St,, in Seal Beach.