Meals on Wheels Program provides home deliveries

On April 7, the Seal Beach Recreation Department Meals on Wheels team reported delivering approximately 100 free meals to Seal Beach senior citizens.

For homebound individuals years 60 old or older who are unable to shop and/or prepare meals for themselves, the city of Seal Beach delivers meals directly to their home: breakfast items, a cold lunch, and a frozen dinner.

These meals, which provide 100% of the U.S Nutritional Recommended Dietary Allowance, are available five days per week at no cost to the community.

“This program is a testament to the incredible commitment of our staff team which provide the highest level of essential and vital services to our community in need during a major crisis,” said Seal Beach City Manager Jill Ingram.

For more information about this program, contact Seal Beach Recreation Manager Tim Kelsey at 562-431-2527 ext. 1341 or tkelsey@sealbeachca.gov. For information on the city’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.sealbeachca.gov.

Editor’s Note: This story ran in the April 16 issue of the Sun News. A site repair deleted its original posting.