Meals on Wheels Program provides home deliveries

Pictured here is the city of Seal Beach Meals on Wheels team. From left to right: Community Services coordinator David Nett, Recreation coordinators Kevin Ortiz and Anthony Nguyen, Recreation Specialist Kyle Jackson, Recreation Coordinator Saul Martinez, and Public Works Admin Grant Tavasci. Not pictured is Recreation Specialist Luis Quintero. Courtesy photo

On  April 7, the  Seal Beach Recreation Department Meals on Wheels team reported delivering approximately 100 free meals to Seal Beach senior citizens.

For homebound individuals years 60 old or older who are  unable to shop and/or prepare meals for  themselves, the  city of Seal Beach delivers meals directly to their home: breakfast items, a cold lunch, and a frozen dinner.

These meals, which provide 100% of the  U.S Nutritional Recommended Dietary Allowance, are available five  days per  week at no  cost to the  community.

“This program is a testament to the  incredible commitment of our  staff team which provide the  highest level of essential and vital services to our  community in need during a major crisis,” said Seal Beach City Manager Jill  Ingram.

For  more information about this  program, contact Seal Beach Recreation Manager Tim Kelsey at 562-431-2527 ext. 1341 or  tkelsey@sealbeachca.gov. For information on the city’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.sealbeachca.gov.

Editor’s Note: This story ran in the April 16 issue of the Sun News. A site repair deleted its original posting.

