Editor’s note: This week’s Seal Beach Crime Log is based on 10 logs provided by the Seal Beach Police Department that combined totaled 276 pages. Space does not permit the listing of every incident or arrest.

IN SEAL?BEACH

SUNDAY, MARCH 15

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—1:10 p.m.—Skokie Road (Leisure World)—The caller reported hearing yelling and screaming from a nearby residence for the past 45 minutes. The caller said this was unusual. As of 1:28 a.m., police had contacted the woman who lived at the residence in question. She said she was fine. Police determined that she was OK.

• Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—2:02 p.m.—Ocean Avenue and 12th Street—The caller reported a group of 30 adults drinking between 12th and 13th streets. A woman in the group reportedly fell on the caller’s child, injuring her. The only description the caller could provide was that the woman had green hair. Report taken.

• Car Blocking (Priority 3)—3:38 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The caller couldn’t get out of the caller’s garage. A pickup was blocking it. Police cited the pickup and contacted the owner to move the pickup.

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—9:46 p.m.—Homewood Road (Leisure World)—The caller wanted to check on the well-being of a neighbor woman, age 90. The curtains of the residence were closed. The caller didn’t know if the woman was home. Leisure World Security would not let the caller into the woman’s home. Security advised the police that they would not let the caller into the 90-year-old woman’s home unless the caller was with the police. As of 9:48 a.m., security was en route to the location. A minute later, the caller was standing by. As of 9:59 p.m., the caller had spoken with the woman’s daughter. Mother and daughter were together. No further law enforcement services were required.

MONDAY, MARCH 16

• Traffic Collision, Non-Injury (Priority 3)—8:45 a.m.—10th Street and Electric Avenue—The caller reported a collision. The caller’s car was smoking, so she her call was transferred to the Orange County Fire Authority. As of 9:01 a.m., a tow company had been advised. Assisted.

• Fight (Priority 2)—9:31 p.m.—Main Street—The caller reported 14 Navy personnel fighting in front of the location. No weapons seen. As of 9:32 p.m., some of them were punching cars. As of 9:32 p.m., the commander of Naval Weapons Station security was en route. As of 9:33 p.m., some of them were confronting people in the street. Some of them were running in the alley. As of 9:35 p.m., police found no active disturbance but did find damage to a car. As of 9:50 p.m., police had one individual in custody Police arrested Christopher Wood on suspicion of vandalism. He was apparently cited and released in the field.

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

• Counseling (Priority 3)—8:17 a.m.—McKinney Way (Leisure World)—The caller had questions about disabled drivers parking in the green loading zone for extended periods of time. Counseled.

• Transient (Priority 3)—9:04 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man was sleeping in front of the front doors of the location and patients couldn’t get in. As of 9:20 a.m., police had advised him against trespassing and interviewed him in the field.

• Foot Patrol (Priority 4)—2:26 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—An officer on foot patrol observed patrons still being served inside a business. The business owner was present and was shown a copy of the proclamation (apparently referring to the city’s emergency proclamation of March 16). The owner stated the proclamation did not specify “restaurant.” The officer advised, warned, counseled the business owner. A city press release issued on March 16 did, in fact, say that restaurants would be limited to take-out orders only.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

• Suspicious Person (Priority 2)—3:09 p.m.—Sixth Street—The caller said a man in an SUV was flying a drone. The caller thought he appeared suspicious. Police were unable to locate him.

• Business Contact (Priority 3)—9:27 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—At the time officers arrived at the location, the business was empty and closed. Officers observed a chalkboard sign that said “Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bar open till 9 p.m..” However, a handwritten sign on the door said, “To go orders only.” Officers pushed copies of the city emergency proclamation through the front door as well as a copy of the most recent California Health Officer Order. Log item.

• Abandoned Car (Priority 4)—9:46 p.m.—Crestview Avenue (The Hill)—The caller reported a car had been parked in front of the location for the past week. Police found two cars of the same model, both registered to the same person. According to the log, due to the COVID-19 situation the cars would not be marked.

• Arrest—12th Street—Police arrested Felix Joseph Rodriquez on suspicion of battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—8:25 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The caller reported that a private company had just cut down a city-owned tree. As of 8:35 a.m., police determined they had a Public Works permit. According to the permit, the city had authorized the removal/replacement of trees.

• Animal Welfare Check (Priority 3)—5:23 p.m.—Ocean Avenue and 11th Street—The caller said a dog locked in a car appeared to be trying to find shade. The windows were all rolled up. As of 6:23 p.m., police had been unable to locate a car matching the caller’s description on Ocean between 11th and 12th streets. The car with the dog had apparently gone to another location. No further law enforcement services were required.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

• Welfare Check (Priority 2)—2:53 a.m.—St. Andrews Drive (Leisure World)—The caller reported hearing someone yell for help for the past 5 minutes. The caller provided a possible address. The caller told police that the caller had already contacted Leisure World Security and said they advised that they would not come due to the virus. The caller asked police to call Leisure World Security in case they needed a key. As of 3:13 a.m., they had contacted a caretaker and the caller and determined no further law enforcement services were required.

• Burglary Report (Priority 3)—11:24 a.m.—Main Street—The caller reported that someone had broken into a storage building to the rear of the location. Loss: a hand cart. The crime occurred between 2 p.m., Thursday, March 19, and the time of the call to the police on March 20.

• Disturbance (Priority 2)—1:50 p.m.—Avalon Drive (The Hill)—The caller reported a disturbance over a dog attacking the caller’s dog. As of 1:52 p.m., the log noted that the dog had attacked two dogs. As of 1:58 p.m., police had contacted the victim and received a description of the human suspect (apparently the person responsible for the dog that reportedly attacked the caller’s dog). The suspect was reportedly in Gum Grove Park. As of 2:22 p.m., police determined that the fight had been between dogs only. Long Beach Animal Care Services, which provides animal control services to Seal Beach, would contact the caller/victim.

• Walk-Thru (Priority 3)—11:05 p.m.—13th Street—The caller came home at 5 p.m. She said the gate inside her house was open. No one else should be home. She had not checked the upstairs. She stood by for the police, who walked through the house. The interior checked OK. No further law enforcement services were required.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

• DUI (Priority 2)—10:27 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—The caller reported seeing a car swerve. As of 10:29 a.m., the driver of the car in question had gotten out. The caller said he was parked in a handicapped spot. The caller said he was going to an ATM. The caller said he was stumbling. As of 10:30 a.m., the caller said the caller had followed him from Irvine. As of 10:32 a.m., the driver got back into the car. As of 10:35 a.m., the driver was exiting on Seal Beach Boulevard and traveling southbound. As of 11:24 a.m., the driver was in custody. Police requested a blood technician and a tow truck. Police arrested Bill Ferrise on suspicion of DUI.

• Welfare Check (Priority 3)—12:37 p.m.—Blue Heron—The caller heard a man yelling for help three or four times in the field near Gum Grove Park near the oil derrick. Police found kids playing at the Heron Point Homes, as well as several kids and adults running around Gum Grove Park. Employees at the oil derrick contacted everyone.

• Found Property (Priority 4)—2:16 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—An individual came to the door of the sub-station to turn in some keys they had found.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

• Found Property (Priority 4) —10:16 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—An individual came to the sub-station door to turn in a wallet found on a nearby bench.

• Business Contact (Priority 3)—10:20 a.m.—Main Street—A caller to the COVID-19 hotline reported a business was doing business as usual. As of 10:47 a.m., police had spoken with an employee. No customers were inside the business.

The employee said they were complying with COVID-19 related restrictions doing only takeout and delivery. From now on, they would only allow the carryout from the front door.

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—12:44 p.m.—Coastline Drive (The Hill)—According to the caller, someone took a checkbook and gift cards from a car in the driveway on Feb. 23. According to the log, it was unknown why the caller waited so long to make report.

MONDAY, MARCH 23

• Suspicious Persons (Priority 2)—12:57 p.m.—10th Street—The caller said a man was in the parking lot, waving people over. Police were unable to locate him.

• Disturbing Noise (Priority 3)—2:02 p.m.—Montecito Road—The caller said someone was working at the location and a loud generator had been going since 8 a.m. for a week and a half. The caller believed it was a decibel violation.

Police, however, observed no violation at the scene. If the caller phoned again, they would be referred to the homeowners association or to Code Enforcement.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

• Arrest—Eighth Street and Ocean Avenue—Police arrested Pearl Alexa Loehnig on suspicion of disorderly conduct: alcohol.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Arrest—Almond Avenue and Bluebell Street—Police arrested Dezma James Robinson on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.