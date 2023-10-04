Locals share secrets of their longevity

What’s the secret to living a long life? People have been trying to figure that out for years. I decided to ask folks, mainly in their 80s and 90s, their favorite tips for longevity.

“Happy wife, happy life,” said Sunset Beach’s Eric Bakker, 87, who owns Antiques of the Sea, with his spouse of 52-years, Elaine.

“A loving marriage, good friends, a social life and a close, caring family,” said longtime Huntington Harbour Realtor Dianne Rector, 80, who was an actress that appeared with Elvis Presley and other top stars in movies and on TV. She has been married to her husband, Rich, 83, for over 61 years.

“Neither one of us thought about divorce at the same time,” said 93-year-old Graham Martin, with a wink of an eye. “We’ve been married 73 years and my wife, Dolores, 90, still sparkles.” She knits hats and sews jackets for her business, Dolores’ Hand Mades at Timeless Treasure Boutiques.

“Hang in there, when you’re hurting all over and trust in the Lord,” said former Army Vietnam veteran and actor in Dallas and Murder She Wrote, Frank Pangborn, 78, who grew up in Buena Park, robbing stagecoaches at Knott’s.

“Follow the Lord’s words, that’s what works for me,” said Dan Moore, 80, pastor emeritus at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, who loves walking with his dog, Jake, around local parks.

“Be happy,” said Catherine Wong, a registered nurse for 45 years, who often unselfishly shares her advice, common sense and wisdom, with friends and neighbors

“Listen or perform music. Music is life. It’s relaxing, great for your mind and body, keeps you alert, is fun and always great to look forward too,” said Dr. Richard Thill, 83, who retired as a dentist at 80. He’s studying at Fullerton College to become a music teacher and show young people the value of music. His father, Elmer, who lived to be more than 107, took up the flute at 90 and played clarinet at 106, with his son, in a popular band, “Forever Young” in Sunset Beach, Long Beach, and Huntington Beach. When Elmer was 13, his music teacher told him, “Why don’t you learn to play clarinet, you’ll live a long life?” He did and was still playing it at 107.

“Luck, eating right, staying in good shape through exercise and doing something that’s important to you, which makes every day important,” said Sunset Beach’s Bill Anderson, 82, owner of Anderson Art Gallery.

“Stay alive and have good chromosomes,” said Jerry Person, 80, Huntington Beach City Historian.

“I’ve lived longer and felt better since I stopped drinking alcohol over 30 years ago,” said Bob Anderson, 75, a retired antique dealer from Huntington Harbour. “I started walking and exercising more and its made a world of difference.”

“Remember, age is just a number, be grateful and positive for what you have,” advised the late fitness legend, Jack LaLanne, who on his 70th birthday (Sept. 26, 1984) swam a mile and a half in Long Beach Harbor, towing 70 rowboats (with people in them), while his hands and feet were shackled.

(The writer of this article was a close friend of the late 96-year-old, Sid Hallburn, who was an MGM and “Little Rascals” tap dancer and a buddy of Jacks. He rode in one of the rowboats LaLanne pulled in this unbelievable feat.)