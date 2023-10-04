Briefing Room: SBPD Officer Phillip Viebrock

Hi Seal Beach,

This week we wanted to take an opportunity to highlight a very special member of our Seal Beach Police Department team.

Officer Phillip Viebrock has been a police officer for over seven years and joined the Seal Beach Police Department in June 2022.

Officer Viebrock is currently assigned to patrol, and has the ancillary duties of field training officer, drone team operator, K9 agitator, and West County SWAT crisis negotiator.

Officer Viebrock maintains a jovial and positive attitude with his partners, supervisors and professional staff.

On a number of occasions, he has taken informal leadership roles involving high-risk traffic stops and dynamic and complex crimes in progress, and consistently exhibits professionalism.

He performs at a very high level and balances his self-initiated activity with selective traffic enforcement and citizen contacts.

He is always willing to assist with patrol coverage when needed.

During his first year with Seal Beach PD, Officer Viebrock has been exemplary as a patrol team member, as evidenced by his selection as Officer of the Year for 2022.

Just this week, Officer Viebrock won another award!

The California Peace Officers’ Association 12 Under 12 award is a remarkable recognition that celebrates the outstanding contributions of law enforcement officers who have less than 12 years of service.

It’s an acknowledgment of their dedication, exemplary service, and their commitment to making our communities safer.

Out of many nominations, Officer Viebrock was one of 12 officers from across the state that was chosen to receive this award.

We could not be more proud of Officer Viebrock’s accomplishments and are so happy that he is part of our SBPD team.