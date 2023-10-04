Locals bring home the gold in LB Pickleball event

Intro to Pickleball clinic to be held on Sat. in Seal Beach

Local Seal Beach Pickleball player and coach John Gill won Gold medals in both the men’s and mixed doubles divisions at the recent California Open a USA Pickleball sanctioned event at Billie Jean King Tennis and Pickleball center at Long Beach.

Gill was also a Bronze medalist in the men’s singles in his 60 + 4.0 + event. His partners were Darryl Killion for the men’s doubles and Jacqueline Pham in the mixed doubles.

Gill has also won a Golden ticket to play singles in the USA Nationals and will also be playing with Jacqueline Pham in the mixed doubles starting Nov. 5 in Dallas, Texas.

Gill an Aussie living here now, after traveling to the USA since 1998 competing and winning 26 World Martial Arts championships in the USA, is also president of the World Pickleball Association and a major contributor to the movement to make Pickleball an Olympic sport, possibly by the games in his home country of Australia in 2032.

Gill recently put on a DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) event at iPickle Cerritos where local Seal Beach players Timothy De Bie and Mario Montaya won Gold and a free entry into the DUPR 2023 National event to be held in Dallas, Texas in October.

Gill is offering the local Seal Beach community an opportunity to try America’s fastest growing sport and be taught by himself for free with paddles supplied on Sunday Oct. 8 starting at noon, at the local Seal Beach courts at Marina Park.

Numbers will be limited to 16 players over 4 courts so secure your place now by emailing info@theworldpickleballassociation.com, or phone/text John Gill at 424-702-9337.