Story and photos by John Schroeder

Here are the winners of the Pumpkin Decorating Contest sponsored by the Seal Beach Lions Club. Each of the winning artists will be awarded $50. Although a little beyond the age limit for the contest, Yvette, age 73, received an Honorable Mention for her effort which proves that pumpkin decorating is fun for people of all ages.

