Lions Club Arts & Crafts Faire returns to the Pier Sept. 6–7

The Seal Beach Lions Club is once again bringing its beloved Arts & Crafts Faire to the heart of town, transforming Eisenhower Park, at the foot of the pier, into a vibrant hub of creativity and community spirit on Saturday, Sept. 6, and Sunday, Sept. 7.

This will be the 47th Annual Arts & Crafts Faire and will feature over 100 talented artists from near and far, each offering homemade arts and crafts ranging from hand-painted signs and fine jewelry to whimsical pottery, photography, textiles, and more.

Whether you’re seeking the perfect gift, a one-of-a-kind keepsake, or simply a fun afternoon of browsing, there’s something for everyone.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the main stage will showcase live entertainment by local youth performers, highlighting the rich artistic talent of the Seal Beach area. Music, dance, and other performances will keep visitors tapping their feet throughout the weekend.

Families won’t want to miss the free “Make It and Take It” kids’ craft area, where young artists can create their own masterpieces to take home.

It’s an interactive way to inspire creativity and give children a taste of hands-on art.

Don’t forget to stop by the the Seal Beach Leos food booth (Lion’s youth group) will be grilling up some tasty treats.

The Arts & Crafts Faire is a free, family-friendly event that blends shopping, entertainment, and seaside charm. Stroll under the warm September sun, meet the makers, and enjoy the picturesque backdrop of the Seal Beach Pier.

For more information, see www.sealbeachlions.org.