LAUSD stems enrollment decline, for now, as students report

Despite projections of declining enrollment, the Los Alamitos Unified School District announced a healthy increase this week as students reported to all of the district’s schools.

According to a statement from the district, the 2025–26 school year is officially underway in Los Alamitos Unified. Weaver Elementary opened its doors on July 30, and on August 13, the rest of the District’s schools welcomed students and staff back to campus. Classrooms and hallways quickly filled with the familiar energy of a new school year, fresh starts, reconnecting with friends, and diving into learning.

The District began the year with 8,702 students enrolled, 142 more than originally projected in the budget. As is typical in the opening weeks of school, enrollment is still settling as families finalize plans and additional students enroll. Notably, strong enrollment in Universal Transitional Kindergarten and kindergarten reflects the trust families are placing in Los Alamitos Unified from the very start of their child’s education.

As is tradition, the year began with all employees gathering for the annual Welcome Back Staff Meeting on August 12, a chance to reconnect as one team before the first day of school. Each year, the District is guided by a theme to focus and unite its work. This year’s theme, “For Good,” highlights the lasting impact that educators, staff, and the wider community have on students’ lives, both in and beyond the classroom.

“The start of school brings such a unique energy,” said Superintendent Dr. Andrew Pulver. “Students and staff return to classrooms ready to reconnect, learn, and grow together. This year’s theme, For Good, reminds us that the collective efforts of our schools and community create an impact that extends well beyond a single school year.”

The District looks forward to sharing the journey ahead with families and the community. For updates, stories, and highlights throughout the year, follow Los Alamitos Unified School District on social media @LosAlamitosUSD and visit www.losal.org.