SBPD partners with Sharp Performance

The Seal Beach Police Department announced on Aug. 13 on social media that the department had partnered with Sharp Performance. “Together, we’re launching a comprehensive coaching and mentorship program to strengthen our team’s well-being, decision-making, and readiness for the challenges of modern policing,” the unsigned post said.

“Through this collaboration, our officers and professional staff will benefit from:

“Personalized cognitive coaching designed for high-stress professions, enhancing focus, decision-making, and emotional resilience.

“Daily resilience and mindfulness practices that support both professional performance and personal well-being.

“Ongoing mentorship and education to help us better serve the community, support one another, and maintain balance at work and at home,” according to the post.

Lt. Julia Clasby, the department’s public information officer, provided much of the same information.

“Working together, our department is now implementing a comprehensive coaching and mentorship program designed to enhance staff wellbeing and operational readiness,” Clasby wrote.

In July, the City Council received the quarterly report of contracts approved by the city manager or city department heads. Sharp Performance was not listed among the approved contracts. A search of the city website found no professional services agreement between the city of Seal Beach and Sharp Performance.

“The contract is within the chief’s signing authority and was approved by the chief. The contact will be presented to council at the next quarterly report, most likely in October 2025,” wrote Clasby on Aug. 18.

What is resilience training?

“Resilience means being able to be OK again after something tough happens,” according to the Mayo Clinic website.

“Resilience training teaches you how to focus on the better parts of life and adapt to tough events. It gives you tools to handle problems that come up. Being more resilient can improve your quality of life, increase emotional strength, and lessen stress and worry,” the Mayor website said.

What is Sharp Performance?

“At Sharp Performance, we are a team of U.S. Special Operations veterans, sports psychologists, and performance experts dedicated to helping professionals in high-stress jobs excel.

“Drawing from our real-world experience in some of the toughest environments, we provide tailored coaching that empowers individuals to perform at their best, manage stress, and maintain resilience.