LB councilman reappointed to Coastal Commission

Roberto Uranga of Long Beach was recently re-appointed to the California Coastal Commission.

Uranga represents the Seventh District of Long Beach on the Long Beach City Council.

An alternate for Uranga has not yet been appointed.

Seal Beach’s Mayor/District One City Councilman Joe Kalmick was one of several Orange County nominees for the postion, but on Wednesday, July 7, was re-appointed to the state agency that governs land use on the California coastline.

“Farrah Khan, Mayor of Irvine, Arlis Reynolds, Costa Mesa City Council and Joe Kalmick, Mayor of Seal Beach submitted their candidate statements,” according to the Orange County City Selection Committee’s minutes for May 2021.

“I think there’s value in having some representation from coastal cities,” Kalmick said in June.

As previously reported, current members of the Coastal Commission represent the cities of: San Francisco, Chula Vista, Eureka, Long Beach, Redwood City, and Sacramento. The roster of commissioners lists 15 members from San Francisco, including alternates.

