LAEF Celebrates 2023 Teachers of the Year

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) hosted a special event at Old Ranch Country Club on May 3 to recognize and celebrate the Los Alamitos Unified School District’s Teachers of the Year. The event was attended by a wide range of guests, including teachers, their family and friends, principals, school board members, LAEF staff and board members, and district cabinet members. LAEF was proud to bring back this celebration that had not taken place since before the pandemic.

A total of nine outstanding teachers were honored at the event, one from each district school. Each teacher, nominated by their peers, was recognized for their dedication, creativity, and passion in the classroom. Each school principal spoke about the teacher’s exceptional contributions and the positive impact they have on their students and school communities. Then, each teacher was presented their award and gift, and gave an acceptance speech.

The 2022-23 Teachers of the Year are as follows:

• Amy Demos (Weaver Elementary School)

• Velma Freyre (Rossmoor Elementary School)

• Terri Hansard (Lee Elementary School)

• Matt Maya (Oak Middle School)

• Lisa McClellan (McGaugh Elementary School)

• Andrea Parsons (Los Alamitos High school)

• Jill Shafer (Hopkinson Elementary School)

• Kenny Tsuji (McAuliffe Middle School)

• Keena Vince (Los Alamitos Elementary)

“We are thrilled to recognize these exceptional teachers and celebrate their achievements,” said LAEF Executive Director Carrie Logue. “These teachers have gone above and beyond to inspire their students, create engaging and innovative lessons, and make a lasting impact on our community. We are so grateful for each one of them!”

The event also provided an opportunity for guests to connect with one another, strengthening the bonds between teachers, administrators, and LAEF. LAEF is committed to supporting the education and enrichment of students in the Los Alamitos Unified School District, and events like this help to foster a strong sense of community and collaboration within the district. The Teacher of the Year awards were previously hosted by the Seal Beach Lions Club. LAEF and the district are grateful to the Lions for honoring our teachers for 40+ years.

“We are so proud of these teachers and grateful for the impact they have had on our students,” said LAEF Board Chair Felicia Gonzalez. “It was an honor to celebrate their achievements and recognize their hard work and dedication to their important profession.”

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for mental health/wellness and STEAM instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, visit www.LAEF4kids.org or call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424.